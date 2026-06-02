

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fueled by unusually warm ocean waters in the tropical Pacific, El Niño conditions are developing and are set to influence global temperature and rainfall patterns, increasing the risk of extreme weather over the coming months, according to the World Meteorological Organization.



A new El Niño/La Niña Update by WMO indicates an 80 percent likelihood of a new phase of the natural El Niño weather pattern to begin in a few weeks, and probably continue until at least November. Although some uncertainty remains about El Niño peak strength and timing, most forecasts from national weather agencies suggest it will be at least moderate - and possibly strong.



WMO El Niño/Updates are the world's most authoritative source of information for governments, humanitarian agencies and climate-sensitive sectors like agriculture, health, energy and water management.



'The science is clear: El Niño is arriving on our doorstep in the coming months with 90% certainty. The world must treat it as the urgent climate warning,' UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a video statement. 'El Niño conditions will pour fuel on the fire of a warming world. Impacts will hit even harder, travel even farther, and cross borders with devastating speed. The only effective response is climate action equal to the crisis - ending the addiction to fossil fuels, accelerating the shift to renewables, protecting the most vulnerable, and delivering early warning systems for all.'



WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo called for the need to prepare for a potentially strong El Niño event, which, according to him, will exacerbate drought and heavy rainfall and increase the risk of heatwaves both on land and in the ocean.



'The WMO community will be carefully monitoring conditions in the coming months to inform decision-making by governments, humanitarian agencies and climate-sensitive sectors. Advance seasonal forecasts and early warnings are vital to save lives and cushion the impact on our economies and our communities,' said Celeste Saulo.



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