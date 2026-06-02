Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 01 June 2026, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 01 June 2026 913.30 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 901.03 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
02 June 2026
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