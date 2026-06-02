Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands is pleased to announce that Heal Wellness ("Heal") has secured a new real-estate location in Pointe-Claire, Quebec. Heal Wellness is a quick-service restaurant ("QSR") brand specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies.

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The newly secured Pointe-Claire location represents another important step in Heal Wellness' continued expansion across Quebec and further strengthens Happy Belly's growing footprint in the province.



Pointe-Claire represents a highly attractive market for Heal Wellness, supported by a strong West Island customer base, established residential communities, and growing regional connectivity through the REM. With its mix of families, professionals, commuters, and health-conscious consumers, Pointe-Claire is well aligned with Heal's fresh, wellness-focused menu of smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies, while further strengthening Happy Belly's disciplined Quebec growth strategy.

"Securing a new real estate location for Heal Wellness in Pointe-Claire furthers our presence in the key province of Quebec as we continue our North American expansion strategy," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "Establishing Heal alongside our existing Quebec brands demonstrates our ability to successfully scale multiple concepts within the province. With experienced local operators and growing demand for fresh, wellness-focused food options, we are building a strong foundation for continued growth and reinforcing our broader strategy of expanding high-quality restaurant brands across Canada."

"By working with area developers who possess deep local expertise, we are positioning Heal for continued success in the province. Today's announcement is an example of our disciplined growth model in action, as we continue to secure strong locations for our brands and advance our vision of making Heal Wellness North America's leading smoothie bowl chain, measured both by scale and strong unit economics."

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"Heal Wellness continues to expand rapidly across Canada and into the United States, solidifying its position as a leading açaí and smoothie bowl brand. With 39 locations open and more than 169 in development, Heal contributes to Happy Belly's broader portfolio of 686 contractually committed retail franchise locations across multiple emerging brands in various stages of development, construction, and operation. Our predictable and disciplined growth engine continues to deliver measurable results as we expand our brands across Canada and the U.S. to create long-term value for our shareholders."

"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.

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Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, President

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

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Source: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.