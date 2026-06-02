

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After weeks of intense negotiations, Denmark's acting prime minister Mette Frederiksen has announced that her Social Democratic Party has reached a consensus on forming a center-left coalition government.



Frederiksen told reporters after meeting King Frederik X that she would present the new cabinet on Wednesday under her third term as prime minister.



Frederiksen had resigned after the ruling Social Democrats failed to secure enough seats to form a government on its own in the parliamentary election held in March, and has been acting as the care-taker Prime Minister.



Managing to win just 21.9 percent of the votes was Social Democrats' worst result since 1903.



With a total of 84 seats, the three-party left-wing coalition fell short of the 90 seats needed to form a majority in the 179-member The Folketing, as the Danish Parliament is known.



It is returning to power with the support of the centrist party, which won 14 seats in the election,



A statement from the Danish palace said the coalition will consist of Social Democrats, the Socialist People's Party, the centre-left Radikale Venstre and the centrist Moderates, led by former Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.



'His Majesty the King is expected to receive the new government at Amalienborg on Wednesday 3 June 2026 in the morning,' the statement said, referring to the official residence of the Danish royal family in Copenhagen.



'We look forward to telling you more about the political basis tomorrow. Because it is politics that is good for both the people who are in Denmark. The generations that will come. And for the animals,' Frederiksen wrote on Instagram Monday.



48-year-old Frederiksen, who ruled Denmark for 6 years, called the snap election after resisting U.S. President Donald Trump's pressure to acquire Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory.



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