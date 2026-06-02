Nextpower has begun legal proceedings against US tracker manufacturer Gamechange Energy, alleging patent infringement. The lawsuit filed by Nextpower alleges that Gamechange's Genius tracker systems and software infringe on three patents held by Nextpower. The patents, according to Nextpower, pertain to self-powered tracker technology and the company's truecapture energy management software. Nextpower said it is seeking both injunctive relief and monetary damages, in accordance with US patent law. Soon after Nextpower made its infringement claims public, Gamechange responded with its own announcement, ...

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