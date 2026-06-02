Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) (OTCQX: CBGZF) ("Cabral" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from three additional diamond drill core holes recently drilled at the Jerimum Cima target within the Cuiú Cuiú Gold District, Brazil.

Highlights

Drilling at the Jerimum Cima target, located 3km ENE of the Central gold deposit and 3.5km NW of the MG gold deposit at Cuiú Cuiú, returned 107.6m @ 2.5 g/t gold from 162.7m depth including 17.8m @ 13.0 g/t gold from 232.9m depthincluding 3.8m @ 59.9 g/t gold from 232.9m depthin hole DDH384, all intercepts in primary mineralization

The zone intersected in DDH384 is interpreted to be the same zone intersected by previous drill holes which include DDH372 which returned 9.5m @ 87.4 g/t gold including 2.9m @ 285.5 g/t gold and DDH378 which returned 10.2m @ 8.7 g/t gold including 1.3m @ 62.5 g/t gold, as well as other holes which returned 45.6m @ 4.5 g/t gold including 1.5m @ 117.26 g/t gold, and 82.6m @ 0.98 g/t including 9.5m @ 5.74 g/t gold

The results from the new core hole DDH384 suggest that the high-grade mineralized zone at Jerimum Cima is continuous along strike for 455m and extends at least 60m further down dip than previously thought to at least 150m depth. The zone remains open along strike and down-dip

Alan Carter, Cabral's President and CEO commented, "The Jerimum Cima target continues to deliver extraordinary drill results and is not currently part of the existing resource base at Cuiú Cuiú. It is clearly a significant mineralized system with some of the highest grades we have ever encountered within the district. The significance of the high-grade drill intercept in DDH384 is two-fold. Firstly, it further demonstrates along strike continuity of the high-grade mineralized zone at Jerimum Cima. Secondly, it extends the high-grade zone to greater depth. Gold mineralization remains open to the east and at depth and determining the limits to the mineralized system, particularly the central high-grade zone, will be a major focus for our exploration drilling over the next few weeks and months."

Brian Arkell, Cabral's VP of Exploration commented: "Our team has again drilled one of the best holes ever at the Cuiú Cuiú project within the main zone of Jerimum Cima, cutting 107.6 meters averaging 2.5 g/t Au. The intercept included a very high-grade zone of 17.8 meters running over 13 grams per tonne and is highlighted by a 3.8 meter zone of nearly 60 grams per tonne. This is now one of several diamond holes drilled along what appears to be a continuous zone of high-grade mineralization with previous drill holes returning 10.2m @ 8.7 g/t gold in DDH378, 9.5m @ 87.4 g/t gold in DDH 372, and 45.6m @ 4.5 g/t gold in CC26. Jerimum Cima is shaping up to be a very promising discovery with several zones of gold mineralization now identified over a 900-metre strike length, and it is still open to the east and at depth. Drilling at the Jerimum Cima discovery is continuing with two diamond drills and one RC machine and additional results are pending. The mineralized structure at Jerimum Cima is open to the east for up to 2km and our drilling is focused on stepping out in this direction."

Jerimum Cima Drill Results

The Jerimum Cima target is located 3 kilometres ("km") ENE of the Central gold deposit and 3.5km NW of the MG gold deposit (Figure 1). The target is characterized by a very strong gold-in-soil anomaly of +100 parts per billion ("ppb") gold covering an area of 900 meters ("m") x 1000m and is comparable with the gold-in-soil anomalies above the MG and Central gold deposits, and the PDM and Machichie Main gold discoveries. As with the MG gold deposit and the Machichie Main gold discovery, gold mineralization at Jerimum Cima is centered on a major east-west trending fault zone, which forms a splay off the regional scale Tocantinzinho fault system.

Figure 1: Map showing location of known gold deposits at Central, MG and JB. The location of discoveries at PDM, Machichie NE and Machichie Main as well as the Jerimum Cima discovery are also shown.

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Recent drilling at Jerimum Cima has returned some excellent results including:

9.5m @ 87.4 grammes per tonne ("g/t") gold from 173.8m depth including 2.9m @ 285.5 g/t gold (see press release dated March 12, 2026)

10.2m @ 8.7 g/t gold from 99.5m depth including 1.3m @ 62.5 g/t gold from 108.4m depth (see press release dated May 13, 2026)

45.6m @ 4.5 g/t gold including 1.5m @ 117.26 g/t gold in primary intrusive rock material

49m @ 2.0 g/t gold including 1m @ 57.0 g/t gold (see press release dated May 21, 2025) and

82.6m @ 1.0 g/t including 9.5m @ 5.74 g/t gold (see press release dated January 26, 2026).

In addition, a number of surface trenches returned gold intercepts of very good grade in gold-in-oxide material, and include 14m @ 1.6 g/t gold, 20m @ 1.2 g/t gold, 10m @ 1.3 g/t gold, and 24m @ 0.7 g/t gold and 18m @ 1.9 g/t gold (see press release dated November 14, 2024).

DDH384 was drilled on section 551022E with an azimuth of 180 degrees and at an angle of 60 degrees within the central eastern part of the Jerimum Cima target and was designed to further test the continuity and down dip extension of the high-grade mineralization intersected in previous holes. The hole returned 107.6m @ 2.5 g/t gold from 162.7m depth including 17.8m @ 13.0 g/t gold from 232.9m depth including 3.8m @ 59.9 g/t gold from 232.9m depth (Figures 2 and 3, Table 1).

The zone intersected in DDH384 is very likely the same zone intersected by previous drill holes to the east and west. DDH384 was drilled 40m west of DDH372 which returned 9.5m @ 87.4 gold from 173.8m depth including 2.9m @ 285.5 g/t gold (see press release dated March 12, 2026).

In addition, DDH375 reported herein was drilled 220m west of DDH372 and returned 37.4m @ 0.20 g/t gold from 133.3m depth and 20.8m @ 0.60 g/t gold from 181.2m depth including 0.9m @ 9.30 g/t gold.

The results from DDH384 at Jerimum Cima further suggest continuity of the high-grade zone along strike which has so far been traced for 455m east-west and is open in both directions along strike, particularly to the east. More importantly, DDH384 extends this zone an additional 60m down dip and it remains open at depth. Additional near surface RC drilling and deeper diamond drilling is in progress aimed at determining the size of the mineralized system at Jerimum Cima.

Figure 2: Map showing the location of drill holes at the Jerimum Cima target. The location of diamond drill holes DDH375, DDH382 and DDH384 reported herein are also shown together with previous significant drill and trench results including DDH372 which cut 9.5m @ 87.4 gold, CC26 which cut 45.6m @ 4.5 g/t gold, RC561 which returned 49m @ 2.0 g/t including 1m @ 57.0 g/t and DDH359 which returned 82.6m @ 1.0 g/t including 9.5m @ 5.7 g/t gold g/t gold. Note that several parallel mineralized zones in the underlying intrusive rocks have now been identified at Jerimum Cima extending over at least 900m E-W. The limit to the oxide banket as currently known is also shown. Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold. True widths may be 50% of actual drill intercepts

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Figure 3: Cross section showing section 551022E at the Jerimum Cima discovery showing results from DDH384 which returned 107.6m @ 2.5 g/t gold from 162.7m depth including 17.8m @ 13.0 g/t gold. DDH384 was drilled at a dip of 60 degrees on a bearing of 180 degrees. True widths may be 50% of actual drill intercepts. Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold

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Drill Hole # Weathering

From To Thickness Grade





(m) (m) (m) g/t gold DDH375 Intrusive rock

133.3 170.7 37.4 0.20





150.0 151.4 1.4 3.70





181.2 202.0 20.8 0.60



Incl. 181.2 182.1 0.9 9.30



and 190.9 191.5 0.6 1.20



and 200.7 202.0 1.3 1.65



EOH 211.4







DDH382 Intrusive rock

145.3 149.0 3.7 0.20





170.0 172.4 2.4 2.70





212.1 213.90 1.8 0.48



EOH 250.0







DDH384 Intrusive rock

92.3 112.6 20.3 0.20





107.1 107.6 0.5 4.97





162.7 270.3 107.6 2.46





232.9 250.7 17.8 13.04





232.8 236.6 3.8 59.93



EOH 371.3











T able 1: Drill results from diamond drill holes DDH375, DDH382 and DDH384, at the Jerimum Cima discovery. DDH375 and DDH382 were both drilled at a dip of 55 degrees on a bearing of 0 degrees DDH384 was drilled at a dip of 60 degrees on a bearing of 180 degrees. Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold, EOH = end of hole. True widths may be 50% of actual drill intercepts

Drilling is ongoing at the Jerimum Cima target with 2 diamond drill rigs and 1 RC rig with the objective of generating initial resources for the gold-in-oxide blanket and the underlying primary mineralized zones. Diamond drilling is also ongoing at the Mutum target and the Central gold deposit and further drilling is planned at Jerimum Baixo, Machichie Main and Machichie NE with the objective of updating the global resource base later this year.

About Cabral Gold Inc.

The Company is a junior resource Company engaged in the exploration, development and near-term production from gold properties located in Brazil. The Company has a 100% interest in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district located in the Tapajós Region, within the state of Pará in northern Brazil. Three main gold deposits have so far been defined at the Cuiú Cuiú project which contain National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 compliant Indicated resources of 12.29Mt @ 1.14 g/t gold (450,200oz) in fresh basement material and 13.56Mt @ 0.50 g/t gold (216,182oz) in oxide material. The project also contains Inferred resources of 13.63Mt @ 1.04 g/t gold (455,100oz) in fresh basement material and 6.4Mt @ 0.34 g/t gold (70,569oz) in oxide material. The resource estimate for the primary material is based on the NI 43-101 technical report dated October 12, 2022. The resource estimate for the oxide material at PDM and MG is based on a NI 43-101 technical report dated October 21, 2024. The resource estimate for the oxide material at Central and Machichie is based on a NI43-101 technical report ("Updated PFS") dated July 29, 2025. The Company is currently engaged in the construction of a Phase 1 gold-in-oxide heap leach operation based on the NI43-101 technical report PFS and expects to enter commercial gold production in Q4 2026.

The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil's history which according to the ANM (Agência Nacional de Mineração or National Mining Agency of Brazil) produced an estimated 30 to 50 million ounces of placer gold between 1978 and 1995. Cuiú Cuiú was the largest area of placer workings in the Tapajós and produced an estimated 2Moz of placer gold historically.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Cabral maintains a Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QAQC") program for all its exploration projects using industry best practices. Key elements of the QAQC program include verifiable chain of custody for samples, regular insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates, as well as check assays on results. RC samples are split, collected in plastic sample bags, and sealed on drill hole location. Drill core is halved by saw cut or slicer (in soft saprolite). RC and core samples are shipped in sealed bags by independent contractor to SGS GEOSOL Laboratorios in Vespasiano, Brazil, an independent analytical services provider with global certifications for Quality Management Systems (ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 (ABS Certificates 32982 and 39911) and ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation (CRL-0386)). Gold analyses are routinely performed via 50g fire assay with secondary assay techniques applied on higher grade samples. Final assay results are validated by Cabral Geological Staff prior to insertion into the database. Additional information regarding the Company's data verification processes is set out in the CBR, 43-101, PFS Technical Report, July 2025, which can be found on the Company's website.

Qualified Person and Technical Information

Technical information included in this release was supervised and approved by Brian Arkell, B.S. Geology and M.S. Economic Geology, SME (Registered Member), AusIMM (Fellow) and SEG (Fellow), Cabral Gold's Vice President, Exploration and Technical Services, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of the words "will", "expected" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct.

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Source: Cabral Gold Inc.