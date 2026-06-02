AI/ML Innovations Inc.: AI/ML Subsidiary NeuralCloud Appoints Cardiac Monitoring Veterans Dale and Nicholas DuBois to Lead Clinical and Overread Operations

Appointments bring more than 50 combined years of cardiac monitoring, ECG overread (the expert clinical review of ECG recordings by trained technicians and cardiologists), and regulatory validation experience to NeuralCloud's clinical and operational leadership team.

Leadership additions strengthen AI/ML's clinical-governance and operational readiness as it advances its neural-network ECG signal-processing technology through regulatory review toward potential future commercialization.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company"), (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, NeuralCloud Solutions Inc. ("NeuralCloud"), has appointed Dale DuBois, ASN, as Clinical Operations Lead, and Nicholas DuBois, BS, CCT, as Vice President of Overread Operations. The appointments bring deep, hands-on cardiac monitoring leadership to NeuralCloud as the Company builds the clinical-governance and operational foundation to support its neural-network ECG signal-processing technology as it advances through the regulatory pathway.

Purpose-Built Operating Leadership for NeuralCloud's Next Phase

NeuralCloud has reached an important stage in its evolution, as it is currently advancing its neural-network ECG signal-processing technology through development, validation, and regulatory review. Dale and Nicholas DuBois join at exactly this inflection point, bringing the clinical-governance and operating expertise needed to build the standards, workflows, and team that will support the technology as it moves toward potential future commercialization.

Together, Dale and Nick bring more than 50 years of combined experience inside the cardiac monitoring industry. As co-founders of Global TeleMonitoring, LLC, they built, trained, and led the kind of clinical-governance and overread operation that NeuralCloud's technology is being developed to support, giving them a rare operator's perspective on the workflows the Company is building for.

Dale DuBois, Clinical Operations Lead

Dale DuBois brings more than 30 years of experience in cardiac monitoring operations, medical-device clinical leadership, and regulatory-facing validation, following a decade in bedside critical-care nursing earlier in her career. Most recently in executive leadership at Peerbridge Health, she established enterprise clinical governance, quality standards, and regulatory-aligned workflows supporting the delivery of more than 10,000 cardiac monitoring reports. She has led clinical-validation activities across ten clinical sites for FDA clearance, including Mount Sinai (New York), Northwell Health, Henry Ford Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health, and Cone Memorial Hospital, and built and trained an overread team of more than 30 cardiac technicians. Beginning her career as a registered nurse in coronary and intensive care, Dale carries a patient-first clinical instinct into every governance decision. She is GCP-certified, was a CCRN-certified registered nurse, and is the founder of the Space Coast Chapter of the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses.

As Clinical Operations Lead, Dale will oversee NeuralCloud's clinical governance, quality standards, and regulatory-aligned workflows, and serve as a senior clinical advisor as the Company prepares its technology for potential future commercialization.

Nicholas DuBois, Vice President of Overread Operations

Nicholas DuBois brings more than 20 years of experience leading ECG overread services, algorithm validation, and scalable ECG analysis and interpretation workflows. As co-founder of Global TeleMonitoring and, most recently, Director of Overread Services at Peerbridge Health, he built, trained, and managed overread teams of more than 25 cardiac technicians and designed workflows optimized for throughput, cost-efficiency, and quality control. He has led the validation and integration of multiple third-party ECG algorithms and workstations and partnered with research and product teams to refine algorithm performance and usability. He holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of North Florida and is a Certified Cardiac Technician (CCT) and GCP-certified.

As Vice President of Overread Operations, Nick will lead the design of NeuralCloud's overread workflows, quality-control processes, and pilot and validation programs, building the operational capability the Company will rely on as its technology advances toward commercialization.

Leadership Commentary

"Dale and Nick are exactly the voices this market trusts," said Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO of AIML. "Cardiac monitoring is a small, trust-based profession, and credibility comes from people who have run the floor themselves. Between them, Dale and Nick have built and led the kind of clinical operation our technology is being designed to support. Bringing that lived experience inside NeuralCloud strengthens our clinical and operational foundation as we advance through regulatory review."

"I have spent my career building overread operations where quality and efficiency have to coexist," said Nicholas DuBois, Vice President of Overread Operations of NeuralCloud. "What drew me to NeuralCloud is the chance to build that operational discipline from the ground up, with the rigor this field demands, as the Company advances its technology through development and regulatory review."

"In more than three decades inside cardiac monitoring, I have learned that throughput means nothing without clinical governance and patient safety underneath it," said Dale DuBois, Clinical Operations Lead of NeuralCloud. "What drew me to NeuralCloud is a team that puts that discipline first. I look forward to establishing the clinical standards and regulatory-aligned workflows that this work demands."

Strengthening NeuralCloud's Operating Platform

The appointments reflect NeuralCloud's strategy of pairing AI innovation with deep operational expertise. Dale and Nick will work in close coordination with Erik Suokas, Chief Operating Officer, and alongside the Company's Medical Advisory Board, with Dale and Nick engaged in clinical-governance and operational standards that will underpin the Company's technology and validation programs. Their addition strengthens NeuralCloud's clinical and operational readiness while maintaining the regulatory discipline this field requires.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. is a technology company developing artificial intelligence and neural-network solutions for digital health. Its proprietary technology applies advanced signal processing and deep learning to enhance the quality of complex biometric and cardiac signal data.

AI/ML's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB).

For detailed information please see AIML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca.

AI/ML Contact:

Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO

416-941-8900

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Forward-Looking Statements. Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company's products and services. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the nature and timing of future operations and/or commercialization, and the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Nothing in this news release should be construed as an offer to sell, or a representation regarding the regulatory status or commercial availability of, any product in any jurisdiction where it has not received the required regulatory authorization. The Company disclaims any obligation to update the forward looking statements contained in this news release other than as required by law.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/ai%2fml-subsidiary-neuralcloud-appoints-cardiac-monitoring-veterans-dale-and-nic-1172353