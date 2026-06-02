Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Gold X2 Mining Inc. (TSXV: AUXX) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: DF8) ("Gold X2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the latest assays from its infill drilling program targeting the QES Zone at the Moss Gold Project in Northwest Ontario, Canada (the "Moss Gold Project").

Michael Henrichsen, CEO and Director of Gold X2 commented: "These infill drill results demonstrate a meaningful expansion of the QES Zone relative to the current mineral resource estimate, through the expansion of the mineralized system by unmodelled secondary shear zones. In addition, we continue to encounter the emerging Superion Zone at shallow depths which we believe will lead to further expansion on the north side of the proposed open pit."

Highlights

Eighteen holes, including four extensions to holes drilled in 2025, were drilled through the QES Zone to upgrade Inferred resources to the Indicated category within the current RPEEE ("Reasonable Prospects for Eventual Economic Extraction") open pit shell. Drilling continues to delineate a larger mineralized system than predicted by the Inferred resource with poorly mineralized wall rock zones excluded from the MRE converting to mineralized secondary shears. Best intercepts include:

72.65m of 0.79 g/t Au from 513.0m in MQD-25-149, including 34.0m of 1.14 g/t Au from 548.0m



118.0m of 0.78 g/t Au from 366.0m in MQD-25-163, including 6.8m of 4.18 g/t Au from 422.0m



57.0m of 0.88 g/t Au from 266.0m in MQD-26-362, including 24.5m of 1.41 g/t Au from 268.8m



86.0m of 1.37 g/t Au from 314.0m in MQD-26-366, including 26.0m of 2.90 g/t Au from 345.0m, including 3.0m of 7.67 g/t Au from 349.0m, and 6.0m of 5.82 g/t Au from 362.0m



139.05m of 1.01 g/t Au from 355.95m in MQD-26-378, including 39.35m of 1.78 g/t Au from 385.0m



142.65m of 0.93 g/t Au from 394.05m in MQD-26-383, including 46.0m of 1.59 g/t Au from 408.0m, including 7.0m of 3.31 g/t Au from 413.0m



90.0m of 0.96 g/t Au from 438.0m in MQD-26-390, including 21.9m of 1.71 g/t Au from 444.0m



The fourteen new holes were collared north of the QES Zone and located additional mineralized Superion-style shears outside of the current mineral resource. Intercepts include:

18.75m of 1.02 g/t Au from 259.25m in MQD-26-332



27.7m of 1.85 g/t Au from 245.0m in MQD-26-366, including 5m of 9.19 g/t Au from 250.0m,



10.0m of 3.73 g/t Au from 80.0m in MQD-26-383, including 4m of 8.5 g/t Au from 83.0m, including 2.0m of 15.6 g/t Au from 85.0m



Technical Overview

The results of the holes drilled across the core shears in the upper part of the QES Zone are illustrated in the following figures and tables. Figure 1 shows the location map of the drill holes reported in this release. Figure 2 provides a typical cross-section through drill holes MQD-25-149, MQD-26-362 and MQD-26-366. The results are summarized in Tables 1 to 3, which include significant intercepts (Table 1), drill hole locations (Table 2) and the reconciliation between actual drill intercepts and those predicted by the current resource model (Table 3).





Figure 1: Shows the location of the drill holes across the core and marginal shears in the QES and Superion Zones

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Figure 2: Shows a typical section through drill holes MQD-25-149, MQD-26-362 and MQD-26-366 with reported intersections relative to the current resource block model

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Gold X2 has embarked on a deposit wide infill drilling program designed to upgrade Inferred resource blocks to Indicated within the RPEEE pit shell and further de-risk the Moss Gold Project. The initial program has focused on targeting the QES Zone, as this is best accessed in winter from muskeg-dominated areas north of the QES Zone. In addition, Gold X2 identified nine holes from its 2025 Superion exploration program to be extended through the core shears of the QES Zone to infill the drill spacing near the bottom of the RPEEE pit shell.

All fourteen new holes collared through overburden and encountered the expected wide epidote-chlorite altered diorite body north of the QES Zone with localized sericite-silica altered shearing, which increased in intensity and width downhole. These localised shears range from lower grade shears, such as 8.6m of 0.54 g/t from 63.45m in MQD-26-382, to high-grade Superion-style mineralization, such as 10.0m of 3.73 g/t Au from 80.0m, including 2.0m of 15.6 g/t Au from 85.0m in MQD-26-383.

Each hole, including the four extension holes, intersected the expected wide sericite-silica-hematite and sericite-chlorite altered sheared granodiorite in the QES Zone, with six holes being terminated within the granodiorite to avoid intersecting mineralization already tested from the south side. The remaining eight holes and four extension holes were extended through the granodiorite into the southern dacitic volcanic package.

This news release also includes a nineteenth hole drilled to test the eastern extension of the QES Zone that has been offset by the Sloane Fault. MQD-25-244 intersected low-grade shears typical of this area, including 21.0m @ 0.43 g/t Au from 258.0m.

Globally, the drill results from the eighteen holes infilling the MRE volume are showing 67% wider zones at an average 19% lower grade when compared to the current MRE. Intercepts of modelled mineralized shears are reconciling well. The additional volume reflects the discovery of secondary shears in zones previous modelled as wall rock and excluded from the MRE, as well as by the addition of marginal shears along the north side of QES not tested by the original southern collared drill programs. As these zones are not in the MRE, they have been modelled as low grade or waste. As such the grades intersected by these infill drill holes are higher grade than in the model despite having an overall average lower grade than the modelled shears. The net result is a significant replacement of waste with mineralization in the RPEEE pit shell.





Figure 3: Hole MQD-26-366: Strong to moderately sheared granodiorite with zones of sericite-hematite-silica dominated alteration yielding the high-grade intercept of 3.0m of 7.67 g/t Au from 349.0m and 6.0m of 5.82 g/t Au from 362.0m, part of the greater interval of 86.0m of 1.37 g/t Au from 314.0m.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Table 1: Significant intercepts

HOLE ID FROM TO LENGTH

(m) TRUE WIDTH

(m) CUT GRADE

(g/t Au) UNCUT GRADE

(g/t Au) MQD-25-149 140.65 144.71 4.06 3.2 1.08 1.08 * MQD-25-149 258.00 260.00 2.00 1.6 0.64 0.64 MQD-25-149 345.00 357.00 12.00 9.8 1.47 1.47 MQD-25-149 350.30 356.00 5.70 4.7 2.70 2.70 MQD-25-149 393.00 396.00 3.00 2.5 1.62 1.62 MQD-25-149 462.00 487.00 25.00 20.6 0.38 0.38 MQD-25-149 513.00 585.65 72.65 60.3 0.79 0.79 MQD-25-149 548.00 582.00 34.00 28.2 1.14 1.14 MQD-25-149 591.00 604.10 13.10 10.9 0.33 0.33 MQD-25-149 616.00 620.00 4.00 3.3 0.47 0.47 MQD-25-149 627.00 653.10 26.10 21.9 0.41 0.41 MQD-25-160 107.20 132.20 25.00 18.7 1.10 1.10 * MQD-25-160 111.10 113.15 2.05 1.5 1.69 1.69 * MQD-25-160 117.55 125.20 7.65 5.7 2.62 2.62 * MQD-25-160 149.60 152.00 2.40 1.8 0.33 0.33 MQD-25-160 171.00 173.00 2.00 1.5 0.86 0.86 MQD-25-160 180.00 186.00 6.00 4.6 0.38 0.38 MQD-25-160 223.35 240.00 16.65 12.8 0.42 0.42 MQD-25-161 237.00 239.75 2.75 2.0 0.40 0.40 MQD-25-161 310.00 321.00 11.00 8.0 0.56 0.56 MQD-25-161 311.00 313.20 2.20 1.6 1.14 1.14 MQD-25-161 342.00 365.00 23.00 16.9 0.63 0.63 MQD-25-161 362.00 364.00 2.00 1.5 2.05 2.05 MQD-25-161 377.95 427.95 50.00 37.1 0.58 0.58 MQD-25-161 394.00 398.00 4.00 3.0 1.20 1.20 MQD-25-161 440.00 450.00 10.00 7.5 1.12 1.12 MQD-25-161 440.90 450.00 9.10 6.8 1.19 1.19 MQD-25-161 460.40 465.00 4.60 3.4 0.67 0.67 MQD-25-161 495.00 504.00 9.00 6.8 0.40 0.40 MQD-25-161 543.00 545.80 2.80 2.1 1.76 1.76 MQD-25-161 550.90 553.80 2.90 2.2 0.57 0.57 MQD-25-161 571.30 585.00 13.70 10.5 0.53 0.53 MQD-25-163 335.00 343.00 8.00 6.1 1.49 1.49 MQD-25-163 338.55 343.00 4.45 3.4 2.44 2.44 MQD-25-163 357.00 360.00 3.00 2.3 0.37 0.37 MQD-25-163 366.00 484.00 118.00 90.9 0.78 0.78 MQD-25-163 381.90 392.00 10.10 7.7 1.62 1.62 MQD-25-163 401.00 407.00 6.00 4.6 1.20 1.20 MQD-25-163 422.00 428.80 6.80 5.2 4.18 4.18 MQD-25-163 451.25 454.05 2.80 2.2 2.31 2.31 MQD-25-163 492.00 496.10 4.10 3.2 0.35 0.35 MQD-25-163 511.00 539.45 28.45 22.2 0.34 0.34 MQD-25-163 546.50 558.25 11.75 9.2 0.35 0.35 MQD-25-163 569.00 597.00 28.00 21.9 0.30 0.30 MQD-25-244 32.00 34.00 2.00 1.3 0.32 0.32 MQD-25-244 99.00 101.30 2.30 1.5 0.38 0.38 MQD-25-244 221.10 227.00 5.90 3.9 0.32 0.32 MQD-25-244 258.00 279.00 21.00 14.1 0.43 0.43 MQD-26-332 114.00 121.00 7.00 4.7 0.91 0.91 MQD-26-332 150.00 156.00 6.00 4.0 0.30 0.30 MQD-26-332 209.00 216.00 7.00 4.8 0.40 0.40 MQD-26-332 259.25 278.00 18.75 12.9 1.02 1.02 MQD-26-332 268.00 270.00 2.00 1.4 2.05 2.05 MQD-26-332 293.00 297.00 4.00 2.8 1.99 1.99 MQD-26-332 356.00 359.00 3.00 2.1 0.86 0.86 MQD-26-332 373.00 375.00 2.00 1.4 0.49 0.49 MQD-26-332 437.00 455.95 18.95 13.6 0.54 0.54 MQD-26-332 449.00 452.00 3.00 2.1 1.63 1.63 MQD-26-332 461.00 503.60 42.60 30.7 0.67 0.67 MQD-26-332 511.00 513.00 2.00 1.5 0.35 0.35 MQD-26-332 519.00 550.30 31.30 22.8 0.46 0.46 MQD-26-332 555.40 566.10 10.70 7.8 1.68 1.68 MQD-26-332 555.40 562.00 6.60 4.8 2.59 2.59 MQD-26-332 576.85 595.00 18.15 13.4 0.38 0.38 MQD-26-332 607.00 609.00 2.00 1.5 1.10 1.10 MQD-26-332 620.00 622.00 2.00 1.5 0.31 0.31 MQD-26-332 630.00 637.05 7.05 5.2 1.22 1.22 MQD-26-332 634.00 636.00 2.00 1.5 2.73 2.73 MQD-26-332 653.00 657.00 4.00 3.0 0.50 0.50 MQD-26-334 27.00 29.00 2.00 1.3 0.31 0.31 MQD-26-334 74.40 79.00 4.60 3.0 1.54 1.54 MQD-26-334 135.00 137.00 2.00 1.3 0.61 0.61 MQD-26-334 141.00 147.90 6.90 4.6 0.31 0.31 MQD-26-334 174.60 179.50 4.90 3.3 0.42 0.42 MQD-26-334 234.05 239.00 4.95 3.4 0.65 0.65 MQD-26-334 344.00 355.00 11.00 7.6 0.39 0.39 MQD-26-334 376.00 378.00 2.00 1.4 0.39 0.39 MQD-26-334 390.05 397.00 6.95 4.9 0.67 0.67 MQD-26-334 410.00 413.00 3.00 2.1 1.46 1.46 MQD-26-334 419.00 426.85 7.85 5.5 0.36 0.36 MQD-26-334 432.00 434.00 2.00 1.4 1.03 1.03 MQD-26-334 519.00 521.60 2.60 1.9 0.52 0.52 MQD-26-334 546.00 569.00 23.00 16.7 0.50 0.50 MQD-26-334 583.00 628.80 45.80 33.6 0.60 0.60 MQD-26-334 596.30 598.95 2.65 1.9 3.68 3.68 MQD-26-334 636.00 682.25 46.25 34.3 0.69 0.69 MQD-26-334 642.00 658.00 16.00 11.8 1.11 1.11 MQD-26-350 38.75 45.00 6.25 4.4 0.71 0.71 MQD-26-350 67.00 69.15 2.15 1.5 0.31 0.31 MQD-26-350 92.00 98.00 6.00 4.3 0.33 0.33 MQD-26-350 120.00 124.00 4.00 2.9 0.48 0.48 MQD-26-350 141.40 180.05 38.65 28.0 0.57 0.57 MQD-26-350 157.00 165.00 8.00 5.8 1.20 1.20 MQD-26-355 127.00 133.30 6.30 4.4 0.45 0.45 MQD-26-355 218.00 220.00 2.00 1.4 0.38 0.38 MQD-26-355 233.00 242.00 9.00 6.4 1.58 1.58 MQD-26-355 254.00 257.00 3.00 2.2 0.37 0.37 MQD-26-355 260.00 262.00 2.00 1.4 0.51 0.51 MQD-26-355 269.80 275.00 5.20 3.7 0.56 0.56 MQD-26-355 294.00 364.00 70.00 50.9 0.64 0.64 MQD-26-355 312.00 314.00 2.00 1.4 4.26 4.26 MQD-26-355 325.00 330.00 5.00 3.6 1.39 1.39 MQD-26-355 337.00 342.00 5.00 3.6 1.11 1.11 MQD-26-355 377.00 379.00 2.00 1.5 0.40 0.40 MQD-26-355 391.40 401.80 10.40 7.7 0.48 0.48 MQD-26-355 440.00 469.00 29.00 21.9 0.32 0.32 MQD-26-355 482.00 492.00 10.00 7.7 0.59 0.59 MQD-26-362 60.80 68.00 7.20 4.7 0.58 0.58 MQD-26-362 187.00 190.00 3.00 2.0 1.46 1.46 MQD-26-362 197.00 201.40 4.40 2.9 1.37 1.37 MQD-26-362 208.80 221.00 12.20 8.2 0.31 0.31 MQD-26-362 228.10 231.00 2.90 2.0 0.47 0.47 MQD-26-362 240.45 246.00 5.55 3.8 0.61 0.61 MQD-26-362 257.00 260.75 3.75 2.6 0.32 0.32 MQD-26-362 266.00 323.00 57.00 39.1 0.88 0.88 MQD-26-362 268.80 293.30 24.50 16.8 1.41 1.41 MQD-26-362 336.00 355.50 19.50 13.5 0.41 0.41 MQD-26-362 394.00 397.15 3.15 2.2 0.53 0.53 MQD-26-362 422.45 426.00 3.55 2.5 0.78 0.78 MQD-26-362 433.00 435.00 2.00 1.4 0.90 0.90 MQD-26-366 76.60 79.00 2.40 1.6 0.62 0.62 MQD-26-366 124.15 140.00 15.85 10.6 0.47 0.47 MQD-26-366 233.00 235.00 2.00 1.4 1.05 1.05 MQD-26-366 245.00 272.70 27.70 19.0 1.85 2.00 MQD-26-366 250.00 255.00 5.00 3.4 9.19 9.97 MQD-26-366 281.00 285.00 4.00 2.7 0.35 0.35 MQD-26-366 314.00 400.00 86.00 60.4 1.37 1.37 MQD-26-366 323.00 326.00 3.00 2.1 2.61 2.61 MQD-26-366 333.00 338.35 5.35 3.7 1.14 1.14 MQD-26-366 345.00 371.00 26.00 18.3 2.90 2.90 MQD-26-366 378.00 383.00 5.00 3.5 1.18 1.18 MQD-26-366 406.00 435.00 29.00 20.8 0.37 0.37 MQD-26-366 445.00 450.00 5.00 3.6 0.49 0.49 MQD-26-366 470.00 473.50 3.50 2.5 0.36 0.36 MQD-26-366 481.00 507.00 26.00 18.9 0.61 0.61 MQD-26-366 514.10 518.00 3.90 2.9 0.42 0.42 MQD-26-367 67.00 69.00 2.00 1.5 0.36 0.36 MQD-26-367 176.00 186.00 10.00 7.4 0.68 0.68 MQD-26-367 182.00 186.00 4.00 3.0 1.47 1.47 MQD-26-367 199.00 219.00 20.00 14.9 1.32 1.32 MQD-26-367 200.65 219.00 18.35 13.7 1.39 1.39 MQD-26-372 54.00 56.20 2.20 1.5 14.6 14.6 MQD-26-372 86.00 89.00 3.00 2.0 0.50 0.50 MQD-26-372 318.05 324.55 6.50 4.7 0.42 0.42 MQD-26-373 238.00 243.00 5.00 3.6 0.32 0.32 MQD-26-377 148.60 163.00 14.40 9.8 0.37 0.37 MQD-26-378 355.95 495.00 139.05 100.8 1.01 1.01 MQD-26-378 363.05 377.00 13.95 10.0 1.93 1.93 MQD-26-378 385.00 424.35 39.35 28.4 1.78 1.78 MQD-26-378 443.55 448.40 4.85 3.5 1.11 1.11 MQD-26-378 456.00 459.00 3.00 2.2 2.85 2.85 MQD-26-378 500.15 504.00 3.85 2.8 2.41 2.41 MQD-26-378 513.00 518.00 5.00 3.7 0.30 0.30 MQD-26-382 63.45 72.05 8.60 5.7 0.54 0.54 MQD-26-383 80.00 90.00 10.00 6.5 3.73 3.73 MQD-26-383 83.00 87.00 4.00 2.6 8.50 8.50 MQD-26-383 136.00 142.35 6.35 4.2 1.96 1.96 MQD-26-383 329.00 332.00 3.00 2.0 1.60 1.60 MQD-26-383 351.40 355.10 3.70 2.5 0.42 0.42 MQD-26-383 377.00 389.00 12.00 8.2 0.57 0.57 MQD-26-383 378.00 380.45 2.45 1.7 1.17 1.17 MQD-26-383 394.05 536.70 142.65 100.3 0.93 0.93 MQD-26-383 402.00 406.20 4.20 2.9 1.02 1.02 MQD-26-383 408.00 454.00 46.00 32.0 1.59 1.59 MQD-26-383 462.30 464.40 2.10 1.5 2.88 2.88 MQD-26-383 477.80 486.00 8.20 5.8 1.29 1.29 MQD-26-383 493.50 503.00 9.50 6.7 1.37 1.37 MQD-26-383 545.00 570.00 25.00 18.0 0.81 0.81 MQD-26-383 553.15 564.15 11.00 7.9 1.18 1.18 MQD-26-383 586.00 600.00 14.00 10.2 2.30 2.30 MQD-26-383 593.50 600.00 6.50 4.8 4.46 4.46 MQD-26-383 610.00 612.55 2.55 1.9 0.47 0.47 MQD-26-383 618.00 621.00 3.00 2.2 0.63 0.63 MQD-26-390 94.00 99.20 5.20 3.3 0.41 0.41 MQD-26-390 121.15 146.30 25.15 16.2 0.33 0.33 MQD-26-390 157.00 159.85 2.85 1.8 0.67 0.67 MQD-26-390 234.10 243.00 8.90 5.8 0.56 0.56 MQD-26-390 249.00 255.00 6.00 3.9 0.39 0.39 MQD-26-390 283.00 286.00 3.00 2.0 0.37 0.37 MQD-26-390 337.00 340.00 3.00 2.0 0.42 0.42 MQD-26-390 377.00 379.00 2.00 1.4 1.12 1.12 MQD-26-390 396.00 419.00 23.00 15.7 0.85 0.85 MQD-26-390 425.00 432.00 7.00 4.8 0.41 0.41 MQD-26-390 438.00 528.00 90.00 62.8 0.96 0.96 MQD-26-390 444.00 465.90 21.90 15.1 1.71 1.71 MQD-26-390 489.00 503.00 14.00 9.8 1.50 1.50 MQD-26-390 536.00 598.00 62.00 44.3 0.65 0.65 MQD-26-390 552.00 563.00 11.00 7.8 1.28 1.28 MQD-26-390 605.00 619.00 14.00 10.1 0.46 0.46 MQD-26-390 611.00 613.00 2.00 1.4 1.22 1.22

Intersections calculated above a 0.3 g/t Au cut off with a top cut of 30 g/t Au and a maximum internal waste interval of 5 metres. Shaded intervals are intersections calculated above a 1.0 g/t Au cut off. Intervals in bold are those with a grade thickness factor exceeding 20 gram x metres / tonne gold. True widths are approximate and assume a subvertical body.

* Intercepts from extended holes that have been previously reported

Table 2: Drill Collars

HOLE EAST NORTH RL AZIMUTH DIP EOH NOTES MQD-25-149 670,016 5,380,050 428 158.2 -45.0 663.00 Extended from 251.95m MQD-25-160 670,412 5,380,044 428 156.0 -45.0 240.00 Extended from 150m MQD-25-161 670,353 5,380,089 428 154.0 -45.7 645.00 Extended from 234m MQD-25-163 670,235 5,380,051 428 156.1 -46.7 639.00 Extended from 201m MQD-25-244 670,895 5,379,862 429 321.6 -50.9 282.00

MQD-26-332 669,583 5,379,692 428 155.1 -50.0 657.00

MQD-26-334 669,604 5,379,794 431 155.0 -49.6 690.00

MQD-26-350 670,423 5,379,994 427 155.1 -46.8 180.05

MQD-26-355 670,267 5,379,979 428 155.0 -47.4 540.00

MQD-26-362 670,078 5,379,824 428 154.9 -49.4 480.00

MQD-26-366 670,057 5,379,873 428 155.2 -49.3 555.00

MQD-26-367 669,945 5,379,749 428 155.1 -49.6 219.00

MQD-26-372 669,985 5,379,909 428 155.1 -49.9 327.00

MQD-26-373 670,010 5,379,851 428 155.0 -49.9 252.00

MQD-26-377 670,003 5,379,758 428 156.5 -49.8 177.00

MQD-26-378 669,917 5,379,806 428 155.0 -49.7 525.00

MQD-26-382 669,881 5,379,776 428 155.1 -50.0 177.00

MQD-26-383 669,820 5,379,771 428 154.9 -51.4 621.00

MQD-26-390 669,776 5,379,770 428 155.2 -52.1 621.00



Table 3: Drill results versus expected results from the current resource model

HOLE ID MODEL LENGTH MODEL GRADE DRILL LENGTH DRILL GRADE MQD-25-149 54.00 0.95 161.91 0.69 MQD-25-160 39.20 0.97 52.05 0.75 MQD-25-161 148.20 0.65 129.75 0.64 MQD-25-163 108.30 0.86 201.30 0.64 MQD-26-332 83.65 0.74 186.50 0.72 MQD-26-334 99.00 1.38 175.80 0.61 MQD-26-350 29.35 1.58 57.05 0.54 MQD-26-355 109.75 0.72 148.90 0.60 MQD-26-362 104.75 1.02 124.20 0.71 MQD-26-366 76.25 0.90 205.35 1.04 MQD-26-367 31.40 0.73 32.00 1.06 MQD-26-372 6.45 0.45 11.70 3.11 MQD-26-373 4.00 0.36 5.00 0.32 MQD-26-377 20.40 0.34 14.40 0.37 MQD-26-378 107.20 0.99 147.90 1.02 MQD-26-382 0.00 0.00 8.60 0.54 MQD-26-383 96.80 0.60 222.25 1.13 MQD-26-390 93.00 0.84 252.10 0.71

Analytical and QA/QC Procedures

The drill core is a mix of HQ and NQ diameter drill core has been visually validated in the core shack, rotated, and reconnected. Structural orientation data was captured by acoustical and optical televiewer operated by DGI Geosciences. All core has been sawed in half cut just off a geologist established cutline aligned 90° from the apex of the foliation, with the right half (looking down hole) of the core bagged and sent a third-party analytical laboratory. The left half of the core was returned to core boxes and is stored at Gold X2's Kashabowie core yard facility.

All samples were sent to Paragon Geochemical in Timmins for sample preparation. Samples were analysed for gold via PhotonAssay ("PA-AU02") by Paragon's laboratory in Hamilton and then shipped to Activation Laboratories (ActLabs) Ancaster for 60 pathfinder elements via ICP-MS after four-acid digestion ("UT-6"). Paragon and ActLabs are accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) for the Accreditation of Mineral Analysis Testing Laboratories and CAN-P-4E ISO/IEC 17025.

In addition to Paragon quality assurance / quality control ("QA/QC") protocols, Gold X2 has implemented a quality control program for all samples collected through the drilling program. The quality control program was designed by a qualified and independent third party, with a focus on the quality of analytical results for gold. Analytical results are received, imported to our secure on-line database and evaluated to meet our established guidelines to ensure that all sample batches pass industry best practice for analytical quality control. Certified reference materials are considered acceptable if values returned are within three standard deviations of the certified value reported by the manufacture of the material. In addition to the certified reference material, certified blank material is included in the sample stream to monitor contamination during sample preparation. Blank material results are assessed based on the returned gold result being less than ten times the quoted lower detection limit of the analytical method. The results of the on-going analytical quality control program are evaluated and reported to Gold X2 by Orix Geoscience Inc.

Qualified Person

Peter Flindell, PGeo, MAusIMM, MAIG, Chief Operating Officer, of the Company, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Mr. Flindell has verified the data disclosed. To verify the information related to the winter drill program at the Moss Gold Project, Mr. Flindell has visited the property several times; discussed and reviewed logging, sampling, bulk density, core cutting and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff; discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel; and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations. He has also overseen the Company's health and safety policies in the field to ensure full compliance, and consulted with the Project's host indigenous communities on the planning and implementation of the drill program, particularly with respect to its impact on the environment and the Company's remediation protocols.

About Gold X2 Mining

Gold X2 is a growth-oriented gold company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the acquisition and advancement of primary gold assets in tier-one jurisdictions. It is led by the ex-global head of structural geology for the world's largest gold company and backed by one of Canada's pre-eminent private equity firms. The Company's current focus is the advanced stage 100% owned Moss Gold Project which is positioned in Ontario, Canada, with direct access from the Trans-Canada Highway, hydroelectric power near site, supportive local communities and skilled workforce. The Company has invested over $150 million of new capital and completed approximately 100,000 meters of drilling on the Moss Gold Project, which, in aggregate, has had over 300,000 meters of drilling. The 2026 updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for the Moss and East Coldstream Deposits has expanded to 2.458 million ounces of Indicated gold resources at 1.04 g/t Au, contained within 73.8 million tonnes and 4.209 million ounces of Inferred gold resources at 0.97 g/t Au contained within 134.7 million tonnes. The Moss Deposit also has a silver MRE of 3.160 million ounces of indicated silver resources at 1.53 g/t Ag contained within 64.3 Mt and 6.273 million ounces of inferred silver resources at 1.55 g/t Ag contained within 125.9 Mt. Results of a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") of the Moss Gold Project suggest the potential for the deposit to support a long-life mining operation with a strong production profile and low production costs. The MRE and PEA are supported by a NI 43-101 technical report for the Moss Gold Project available on the Company's website and under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.goldx2.com).

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding the exploration and development of the Moss Gold Project; the potential mineralization at the Moss Gold Project based on the winter drill program, including the potential for additional mineral resources; the enhancement of the Moss Gold Project; statements regarding the Company's future drill plans, including the expected benefits and results thereof; that the Superion target has the potential to significantly add to the current mineral resource estimate within the top 200 meters from surface with continued drilling and to reduce the overall strip ratio of the deposit; the potential for resource growth at Moss and the fact that the results have the potential to significantly impact the economic performance of the deposit moving forward; the potential for a much larger mineralized system and that it will be pursued in the near future through additional drilling; and other statements that are not historical facts.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: uncertainty and variation in the estimation of mineral resources; risks related to exploration, development, and operation activities; exploration and development of the Moss Gold Project will not be undertaken as anticipated; the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; the economic performance of the deposit may not be consistent with management's expectations; the Company's exploration work may not deliver the results expected; the fluctuating price of gold; unknown liabilities in connection with acquisitions; compliance with extensive government regulation; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain governmental permits, or non-compliance with permits; environmental and other regulatory requirements; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; risks related to natural disasters, terrorist acts, health crises, and other disruptions and dislocations; global financial conditions; uninsured risks; climate change risks; competition from other companies and individuals; conflicts of interest; risks related to compliance with anti-corruption laws; the Company's limited operating history; intervention by non-governmental organizations; outside contractor risks; the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities, regardless of its operating performance; the Superion target may not add to the current mineral resource; and other risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, assumptions regarding: the future price of gold; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to fund its programs; the Company's ability to carry on exploration, development and mining activities; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services; the timing and results of drilling programs; mineral resource estimates and the assumptions on which they are based; the discovery of mineral resources and mineral reserves on the Company's mineral properties; the timely receipt of required approvals and permits; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the Company's ability to operate in a safe, efficient, and effective manner; the Company's ability to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that the Superion target will add to the current mineral resource; that the Company's exploration work will deliver the results expected; and that there will be no material adverse change or disruptions affecting the Company or its properties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299720

Source: Gold X2 Mining Inc.