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WKN: A0MSST | ISIN: US29358P1012 | Ticker-Symbol: EGB
Tradegate
01.06.26 | 19:45
142,10 Euro
+0,14 % +0,20
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ENSIGN GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENSIGN GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
139,30142,8014:08
140,45143,2501.06.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2026 12:06 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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The Ensign Group, Inc.: The Ensign Group Acquires Real Estate and Operations in Iowa

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the real estate and operations of "Woodland Health and Rehabilitation," a 62-bed skilled nursing facility located in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. The real estate was acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign's captive real estate company, and the facility is operated by an Ensign-affiliated tenant. The acquisition was effective as of June 1, 2026.

"We are delighted to add another facility to our strong Midwest portfolio," said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. "Iowa is a growing state for us and the acquisition of this operation, and the real estate for Standard Bearer, continues our recent success in this great state," he added.

Dave Jorgensen, President of Gateway Healthcare LLC, Ensign's Iowa-based subsidiary, added, "We are excited to get to work with the existing staff and provide top-notch quality of care to the residents in this fantastic community."

In another transaction on the same day, Ensign announced the acquisition of the real estate to "Memory Care of Contra Costa", a 46-unit memory care facility located in Pleasant Hill, California. The real estate was acquired through a subsidiary of Standard Bearer. The facility will be operated by an experienced third-party operator and is subject to a long-term triple net lease.

These acquisitions were effective June 1, 2026, and bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 396 healthcare operations, which includes 48 senior living operations, across 17 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 181 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

About Ensign

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 396 healthcare facilities in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensignservices.net

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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