Discovery Silver Corp.: Discovery Announces Management Changes

TORONTO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) ("Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce management appointments in conjunction with the closing of the Company's acquisition of Glencore Canada Corporation's ("Glencore") Kidd Operations. The appointments include: Dawid Myburgh as Senior Vice President, Timmins Operations, Harold Bird as Vice President, Mineral Processing; and Gertjan Bekkers as Vice President, Technical Services.

Tony Makuch, Discovery's CEO, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Dawid, Harold and Gertjan to the executive team. They are all highly accomplished professionals with a proven track record of success in the mining industry. Dawid and Harold join Discovery from Glencore, where they held senior leadership roles at the Kidd Operations and where they have gained extensive experience working in the Timmins camp. Gertjan brings to the Company significant technical services expertise in support of further progress at both our Porcupine Complex and the Cordero Project in Mexico. Each of Dawid, Harold and Gertjan will be integrally involved in advancing our operations in a safe and sustainable manner and we are confident they will each make a valuable contribution to our future success."

Dawid Myburgh brings to Discovery over 25 years of experience, most recently as General Manager of Kidd Operations at Glencore Inc. from 2023 to the present. During this time, Mr. Myburgh has overseen the Kidd Creek Mine and the Kidd Metallurgical Site. Mr. Myburgh's extensive career spans across all stages of mining cycles, from exploration to feasibility studies to building, operation and optimizing mining projects, globally. Mr. Myburgh has a Honors B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Pretoria, South Africa.

Harold Bird has been actively involved in mill operations at the Kidd Met Site for nearly twenty years. Most recently, he was the Manager, Concentrator Site Operations, Kidd Met Site, with Glencore Inc. Mr. Bird has his diploma in Mechanical Engineering Technologies from Lakehead University and a diploma in Civil Engineering Technologist from Cambrian College.

Gertjan Bekkers P. Eng. brings over 25 years of experience in mine technical services. Most recently Mr. Bekkers was the Vice President, Mine Technical Services at Torex Gold Resources, where he oversaw corporate mine technical deliverables for Mexico's largest gold mining operation. Prior to this role, he was the Manager, Technical Services at Newmont's Porcupine Operations from 2015 to 2021 and held multiple technical roles with Glencore, including at the Kidd Mine in Timmins. Mr. Bekkers is a Professional Engineer and holds his M.Sc. in Mining & Petroleum Engineering from the Delft University of Technology, Netherlands.

Discovery also announced today a number of additional changes to the Company's management team. Promotions being announced include Duncan King to the position of Senior Vice President, Canadian Operations and Milferd Burnett to Vice President, Supply Chain. Pierre Rocque, Chief Operating Officer, is retiring from Discovery effective June 5, 2026. Forbes Gemmell, Executive Vice President, Business Development & Growth, and Dimitri Demianyuk, Vice President, Projects, have left the Company to pursue other opportunities.

Mr. Makuch commented: "We want to congratulate Duncan and Milferd on their promotions, which result from both the effectiveness of their performance and the importance of their roles as we advance our growth plans. We would like to thank Pierre, who was integral in the evaluation of the Porcupine Complex and led the operations through the integration and transition process following the closing of the transaction. He will remain a consultant of the Company going forward. We also want to recognize the contributions of Forbes and Dimitry, who both contributed significantly to the advancement of Cordero to the feasibility stage. In addition, Forbes played a key role in completing the agreements related to the Porcupine acquisition. We wish Pierre, Forbes and Dimitry all the best in their future endeavours."

ABOUT DISCOVERY

Discovery is a growing precious metals company that is creating value for stakeholders through exposure to both gold and silver. The Company's silver exposure comes from its first asset, the 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world's largest undeveloped silver deposits, which is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico. In April 2025, Discovery acquired the Porcupine Complex, transforming the Company into a new Canadian gold producer with multiple operations, attractive growth projects and significant exploration upside in one of the world's most renowned gold camps in and near Timmins, Ontario. The acquisition of the Kidd Operations of Glencore Canada in June 2026 further increased Discovery's land position within the camp and provided valuable infrastructure that will support the Company's efforts to more than double annual gold production.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tony Makuch, Peng

President, CEO & Director

For further information contact:

Mark Utting, CFA

VP Investor Relations

Phone: 416-806-6298

Email: mark.utting@discoverysilver.com

Website: www.discoverysilver.com