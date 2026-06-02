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WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
München
02.06.26 | 08:05
2,020 Euro
+7,45 % +0,140
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0202,04014:08
Dow Jones News
02.06.2026 13:27 Uhr
205 Leser
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Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Result of AGM

DJ Result of AGM 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Result of AGM 
02-Jun-2026 / 11:53 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                                              Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) 
 
2 June 2026 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC 

Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 

METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 
Result of AGM 
 
2 June 2026: Metro Bank Holdings PLC (the "Company") announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held 
earlier today, Resolutions 1 to 18 (inclusive) were passed as Ordinary Resolutions. Resolutions 19 and 20 passed as 
Special Resolutions. The results of the poll voting on all resolutions are summarised below. 
 
As stated in the Company's AGM Notice and under UK Listing Rule 6.2.8R, a resolution to elect or re-elect an 
Independent Director must be passed by both a majority of the independent shareholders (excluding the Company's 
controlling shareholder) and a majority of all shareholders. In order to determine this, votes cast by the independent 
shareholders were counted separately in respect of the re-election of the Independent Directors and the results of that 
separate count are set out below. 
 
                          VOTES        VOTES       VOTES    % of  VOTES 
 RESOLUTION                     FOR     %    AGAINST  %    TOTAL    ISC**  WITHHELD 
                                                    VOTED  *** 
 
 
1       To receive the 2025 Annual Report and 559,773,466 100.00% 15,575   0.00%  559,789,041 83.12% 139,535 
       Accounts 
 
 
2       To approve the Directors'       504,888,329 90.22% 54,747,039 9.78%  559,635,368 83.10% 293,208 
       Remuneration Report 
 
 
3       To elect Catherine Doran       559,679,385 99.98% 98,691   0.02%  559,778,076 83.12% 150,500 
 
4       To re-elect Robert Sharpe       545,475,988 97.44% 14,316,627 2.56%  559,792,615 83.12% 135,961 
 
5       To re-elect Daniel Frumkin      559,037,332 99.85% 826,038  0.15%  559,863,370 83.13% 65,206 
 
6       To re-elect Marc Page         559,011,372 99.86% 781,243  0.14%  559,792,615 83.12% 135,961 
 
7       To re-elect Cristina Alba Ochoa    559,045,244 99.87% 747,401  0.13%  559,792,645 83.12% 135,931 
 
8       To re-elect Catherine Brown      553,717,788 98.92% 6,072,403 1.08%  559,790,191 83.12% 138,385 
 
9       To re-elect Paul Coby         555,034,797 99.15% 4,755,359 0.85%  559,790,156 83.12% 138,420 
 
10      To re-elect Dorita Gilinski      559,006,831 99.86% 783,360  0.14%  559,790,191 83.12% 138,385 
 
11      To re-elect Jaime Gilinski Bacal   559,028,295 99.86% 764,320  0.14%  559,792,615 83.12% 135,961 
 
12      To re-elect Paul Thandi        545,230,846 97.40% 14,553,310 2.60%  559,784,156 83.12% 144,420 
 
13      To re-elect Michael Torpey      559,255,361 99.90% 534,850  0.10%  559,790,211 83.12% 138,365 
 
14      To re-appoint the Auditor       559,666,617 99.97% 167,116  0.03%  559,833,733 83.13% 94,843 
 
15      To authorise the Audit Committee to  559,721,235 99.98% 112,564  0.02%  559,833,799 83.13% 94,777 
       determine the Auditor's remuneration 
 
 
16      To authorise the political donations 558,582,087 99.77% 1,307,196 0.23%  559,889,283 83.14% 39,293 
       and expenditure 
 
 
17      To authorise the Directors to allot  558,350,469 99.72% 1,554,144 0.28%  559,904,613 83.14% 23,963 
       shares 
 
 
       To authorise the Directors to allot 
18      shares in relation to Contingent   559,479,868 99.92% 424,601  0.08%  559,904,469 83.14% 24,107 
       Convertible Securities 
 
 
       To authorise the Directors to 
19*      disapply pre-emption rights in    555,412,838 99.20% 4,490,064 0.80%  559,902,902 83.14% 25,674 
       relation to Contingent Convertible 
     Securities 
 
20*      To authorise the reduced notice of  557,171,754 99.51% 2,731,378 0.49%  559,903,132 83.14% 25,444 
       general meeting other than an AGM

Votes cast by independent shareholders 

% of ISC** 
                                                VOTED      VOTES 
INDEPENDENT RESOLUTIONS       VOTES    %    VOTES AGAINST %    VOTES            WITHHELD 
                   FOR                     TOTAL          *** 

3       To elect Catherine   203,955,471 99.95%  98,691    0.05%  204,054,162 64.43%     150,500 
       Doran 
 
 
8       To re-elect Catherine 197,993,874 97.02%  6,072,403   2.98%  204,066,277 64.44%     138,385 
       Brown 
 
 
9       To re-elect Paul Coby 199,310,883 97.67%  4,755,359   2.33%  204,066,242 64.44%     138,420 
 
12      To re-elect Paul    189,506,932 92.87%  14,553,310  7.13%  204,060,242 64.43%     144,420 
       Thandi 
 
 
13      To re-elect Michael  203,531,447 99.74%  534,850    0.26%  204,066,297 64.44%     138,365 
       Torpey

* Passed as a special resolution.

** Issued share capital.

*** Votes 'withheld' have not been included in the calculation of whether a resolution is carried. Percentages have been rounded to two decimal places.

The number of Ordinary Shares in issue on 29 May 2026 (excluding shares held in Treasury) was 673,452,062. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share.

A copy of the above results will shortly be available on the investor relations section of Metro Bank Holdings PLC's website.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2R, a copy of the resolution passed as Special Business at the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/ #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Clare Gilligan

Company Secretary +44 (0) 2034028385

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 78 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group.

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     MTRO 
LEI Code:   984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
Sequence No.: 429680 
EQS News ID:  2338034 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2338034&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2026 06:53 ET (10:53 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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