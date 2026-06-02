DJ Result of AGM

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Result of AGM 02-Jun-2026 / 11:53 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) 2 June 2026 Metro Bank Holdings PLC Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Result of AGM 2 June 2026: Metro Bank Holdings PLC (the "Company") announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held earlier today, Resolutions 1 to 18 (inclusive) were passed as Ordinary Resolutions. Resolutions 19 and 20 passed as Special Resolutions. The results of the poll voting on all resolutions are summarised below. As stated in the Company's AGM Notice and under UK Listing Rule 6.2.8R, a resolution to elect or re-elect an Independent Director must be passed by both a majority of the independent shareholders (excluding the Company's controlling shareholder) and a majority of all shareholders. In order to determine this, votes cast by the independent shareholders were counted separately in respect of the re-election of the Independent Directors and the results of that separate count are set out below. VOTES VOTES VOTES % of VOTES RESOLUTION FOR % AGAINST % TOTAL ISC** WITHHELD VOTED *** 1 To receive the 2025 Annual Report and 559,773,466 100.00% 15,575 0.00% 559,789,041 83.12% 139,535 Accounts 2 To approve the Directors' 504,888,329 90.22% 54,747,039 9.78% 559,635,368 83.10% 293,208 Remuneration Report 3 To elect Catherine Doran 559,679,385 99.98% 98,691 0.02% 559,778,076 83.12% 150,500 4 To re-elect Robert Sharpe 545,475,988 97.44% 14,316,627 2.56% 559,792,615 83.12% 135,961 5 To re-elect Daniel Frumkin 559,037,332 99.85% 826,038 0.15% 559,863,370 83.13% 65,206 6 To re-elect Marc Page 559,011,372 99.86% 781,243 0.14% 559,792,615 83.12% 135,961 7 To re-elect Cristina Alba Ochoa 559,045,244 99.87% 747,401 0.13% 559,792,645 83.12% 135,931 8 To re-elect Catherine Brown 553,717,788 98.92% 6,072,403 1.08% 559,790,191 83.12% 138,385 9 To re-elect Paul Coby 555,034,797 99.15% 4,755,359 0.85% 559,790,156 83.12% 138,420 10 To re-elect Dorita Gilinski 559,006,831 99.86% 783,360 0.14% 559,790,191 83.12% 138,385 11 To re-elect Jaime Gilinski Bacal 559,028,295 99.86% 764,320 0.14% 559,792,615 83.12% 135,961 12 To re-elect Paul Thandi 545,230,846 97.40% 14,553,310 2.60% 559,784,156 83.12% 144,420 13 To re-elect Michael Torpey 559,255,361 99.90% 534,850 0.10% 559,790,211 83.12% 138,365 14 To re-appoint the Auditor 559,666,617 99.97% 167,116 0.03% 559,833,733 83.13% 94,843 15 To authorise the Audit Committee to 559,721,235 99.98% 112,564 0.02% 559,833,799 83.13% 94,777 determine the Auditor's remuneration 16 To authorise the political donations 558,582,087 99.77% 1,307,196 0.23% 559,889,283 83.14% 39,293 and expenditure 17 To authorise the Directors to allot 558,350,469 99.72% 1,554,144 0.28% 559,904,613 83.14% 23,963 shares To authorise the Directors to allot 18 shares in relation to Contingent 559,479,868 99.92% 424,601 0.08% 559,904,469 83.14% 24,107 Convertible Securities To authorise the Directors to 19* disapply pre-emption rights in 555,412,838 99.20% 4,490,064 0.80% 559,902,902 83.14% 25,674 relation to Contingent Convertible Securities 20* To authorise the reduced notice of 557,171,754 99.51% 2,731,378 0.49% 559,903,132 83.14% 25,444 general meeting other than an AGM

Votes cast by independent shareholders

% of ISC** VOTED VOTES INDEPENDENT RESOLUTIONS VOTES % VOTES AGAINST % VOTES WITHHELD FOR TOTAL *** 3 To elect Catherine 203,955,471 99.95% 98,691 0.05% 204,054,162 64.43% 150,500 Doran 8 To re-elect Catherine 197,993,874 97.02% 6,072,403 2.98% 204,066,277 64.44% 138,385 Brown 9 To re-elect Paul Coby 199,310,883 97.67% 4,755,359 2.33% 204,066,242 64.44% 138,420 12 To re-elect Paul 189,506,932 92.87% 14,553,310 7.13% 204,060,242 64.43% 144,420 Thandi 13 To re-elect Michael 203,531,447 99.74% 534,850 0.26% 204,066,297 64.44% 138,365 Torpey

* Passed as a special resolution.

** Issued share capital.

*** Votes 'withheld' have not been included in the calculation of whether a resolution is carried. Percentages have been rounded to two decimal places.

The number of Ordinary Shares in issue on 29 May 2026 (excluding shares held in Treasury) was 673,452,062. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share.

A copy of the above results will shortly be available on the investor relations section of Metro Bank Holdings PLC's website.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2R, a copy of the resolution passed as Special Business at the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/ #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Clare Gilligan

Company Secretary +44 (0) 2034028385

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 78 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group.

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

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ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 Category Code: RAG TIDM: MTRO LEI Code: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 Sequence No.: 429680 EQS News ID: 2338034 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2026 06:53 ET (10:53 GMT)