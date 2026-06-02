

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets improved on Tuesday as markets cheered hints of a diplomatic push to end the conflict between the U.S. and Iran. President Trump's comments that talks with Iran were still underway and that Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to halt attacks supported sentiment. Markets had retreated a day earlier amidst reports of Iran's leadership halting talks with the U.S. in protest over Israel.



Wall Street Futures are trading in slightly negative territory even as sentiment remains sensitive to developments in the Middle East. Benchmarks in Europe have rallied strongly. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



Dollar retreated amidst expectations of a U.S.- Iran deal over the next week. Fading safe haven demand for the greenback dragged down the six-currency Dollar Index. Amidst an easing in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, bond yields eased across regions and tenors.



Both the crude oil benchmarks have slipped more than a percent amidst hints of ongoing negotiations between the U.S. and Iran. Gold has rebounded more than a percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading deep in the red.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 50,879.00, down 0.39% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,588.70, down 0.15% Germany's DAX at 25,241.41, up 0.99% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,374.76, up 0.35% France's CAC 40 at 8,206.28, up 0.73% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,093.96, up 0.98% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 66,604.00, down 0.49% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,724.40, down 0.06% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,075.10, up 0.43% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,038.32, up 2.52% South Korea's KOSPI at 8,801.49, up 0.15%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 99.13, down 0.07% EUR/USD at 1.1644, up 0.10% GBP/USD at 1.3468, up 0.10% USD/JPY at 159.72, up 0.04% AUD/USD at 0.7184, up0.36% USD/CAD at 1.3851, up 0.08%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.428%, down 1.03% Germany at 2.9522%, down 2.02% France at 3.566%, down 1.79% U.K. at 4.8340%, down 1.41% Japan at 2.563%, down 4.44%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $93.83, down 1.21%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $91.14, down 1.11%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $4,557.72, up 1.14%. Silver Futures (Jul) at $76.60, up 1.79%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $69,553.02, down 4.29% Ethereum at $1,976.89, down 0.21% BNB at $677.53, down 3.14% XRP at $1.26, down 2.92% Solana at $79.27, down 1.87%



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