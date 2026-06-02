

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 36-year high of 114.77 against the yen, nearly a 3-week high of 0.9949 against the Canadian dollar and a 5-day high of 1.2120 against the NZ dollar, from early lows of 114.24, 0.9905 and 1.2064, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the aussie edged up to 0.7187 and 1.6208 from early lows of 0.7187 and 1.6208 from early lows of 0.7153 and 1.6259, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 116.00 against the yen, 1.00 against the loonie, 1.23 against the kiwi, 0.72 against the greenback and 1.61 against the euro.



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