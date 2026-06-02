

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation in Croatia eased in May from a 30-month high in the prior month, flash data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 5.2 percent year-on-year in May, slower than the 5.8 percent rise in April, which was the highest inflation since October 2023.



The overall price growth in May was largely driven by a 16.9 percent surge in energy costs. Prices for food, beverages and tobacco rose 2.3 percent, and services costs were 7.9 percent higher. Meanwhile, prices of non-food industrial goods, excluding energy, dropped 0.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.2 percent in May.



The EU measure of inflation was 4.9 percent in May, down from 5.4 percent in the previous month.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News