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WKN: 519000 | ISIN: DE0005190003 | Ticker-Symbol: BMW
Xetra
02.06.26 | 15:15
73,40 Euro
-0,43 % -0,32
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EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
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73,1273,1815:31
73,8274,2001.06.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2026 13:58 Uhr
143 Leser
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Unipart Group LTD: Unipart wins seven-year BMW Group contract

OXFORD, United Kingdom, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unipart, the supply chain performance improvement partner, has been awarded a significant new seven-year contract by BMW Group to provide production logistics services within the final assembly at the MINI Plant in Cowley, Oxfordshire.

The Unipart team will manage the inbound logistics, warehousing, inventory management, and 'just in sequence' delivery of components in the plant.

This new contract will deepen a long-standing partnership between two of Oxfordshire's largest employers. Unipart will manage the complex flow of components to the assembly line, with real-time data management and lean principles, to drive maximum efficiency and support high-volume production.

Darren Leigh, Unipart Chief Executive, said: "We are delighted to have secured this new contract with BMW Group. The extension of Unipart's long term relationship with the MINI plant is testament to the expertise and dedication of our team in Cowley.

"Our proximity to the plant, combined with our understanding of BMW's production requirements, allows us to provide a truly integrated logistics solution that will support the future of the iconic MINI brand."

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: Unipart wins seven-year BMW Group contract - Unipart



For further information, please contact: Orlagh Horgan, Head of Corporate Brand E: orlagh.horgan@unipart.com P: +44 7468 353617

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

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