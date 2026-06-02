Unipart Group LTD: Unipart wins seven-year BMW Group contract

OXFORD, United Kingdom, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unipart, the supply chain performance improvement partner, has been awarded a significant new seven-year contract by BMW Group to provide production logistics services within the final assembly at the MINI Plant in Cowley, Oxfordshire.

The Unipart team will manage the inbound logistics, warehousing, inventory management, and 'just in sequence' delivery of components in the plant.

This new contract will deepen a long-standing partnership between two of Oxfordshire's largest employers. Unipart will manage the complex flow of components to the assembly line, with real-time data management and lean principles, to drive maximum efficiency and support high-volume production.

Darren Leigh, Unipart Chief Executive, said: "We are delighted to have secured this new contract with BMW Group. The extension of Unipart's long term relationship with the MINI plant is testament to the expertise and dedication of our team in Cowley.



"Our proximity to the plant, combined with our understanding of BMW's production requirements, allows us to provide a truly integrated logistics solution that will support the future of the iconic MINI brand."

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: Unipart wins seven-year BMW Group contract - Unipart

For further information, please contact: Orlagh Horgan, Head of Corporate Brand E: orlagh.horgan@unipart.com P: +44 7468 353617