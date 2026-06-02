

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to nearly a 4-week low of 1.6132 against the euro, nearly a 3-week high of 0.9949 against the Australian dollar and a 5-day low of 1.3855 against the U.S. dollar, from early lows of 1.6099, 0.9905 and 1.3836, respectively.



Against the yen, the loonie edged down to 115.29 from an early low of 115.45.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.62 against the euro, 1.00 against the Australian dollar, 1.39 against the U.S. dollar and 114.00 against the yen.



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