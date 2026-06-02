Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (FSE: 5GP) (OTCQB: AMCOF) ("Americore" or the "Company") is pleased to report that interpretation of the recent drone magnetometer survey has identified additional targets for potential expansion of the mineralization at its 100%-owned Trinity Silver Project in Pershing County, Nevada. Additionally, the Company initiated a hyperspectral study to map out alteration patterns over the Trinity property.

Drone Magnetometer survey interpretation

Data from the 350 line-km drone survey has been interpreted by Campbell and Walker Geophysics. The interpretation incorporated standard geophysical modelling techniques such as first vertical derivative and tilt derivative, as well as multiscale edge detection and a structural analysis using the Centre for Exploration Targeting (CET) grid analysis. The CET grid analysis provides tools for texture analysis, lineation detection and vectorization, leading to the development of both structural complexity and orientation entropy 'heat maps.'

From this analysis, the principal anomalous features appear to lie in Tertiary volcanics. An additional notable zone of structural complexity has been identified east of the current pit limits. Since the primary geological control over Ag mineralization is interpreted to be structural, this interpretation will greatly assist in target selection.

The Orientation Entropy (OE) study shows a significant anomaly coincident with an historic grab sample that ran 1690 g/t Ag and 4.33 g/t Au. Additional anomalies identified with Orientation Entropy suggest further targets immediately southwest of the current pit, as well as flanking to the east.

Hyperspectral study

The Company has contracted Apollo Mapping Inc, of Denver Colorado, to acquire 30 cm Maxar Imagery and 3.7-meter SWIR Maxar Imagery over the full property. This imagery, also known as WorldView 3 (WV3) is considered to be the gold standard for satellite imagery. World-leading hyperspectral specialist, Neil Pendock, of Cape Town, South Africa has been contracted to interpret the imagery. The end product will be an interpretation of a package of 12 alteration patterns over the property. The package includes opal/chalcedony, calcite, chlorite, alunite, kaolinite, montmorillonite, sericite, buddingtonite, hematite, goethite, jarosite and iron oxide gossans.

Next Steps

The combination of the hyperspectral alteration mapping and the magnetometer interpretation will lead to the identification of high priority targets for expansion of the mineralized envelope on the property.

Management Commentary

"The detailed evaluation of the drone survey has provided us with valuable structural and regional geological information and has highlighted anomalous zones outside of the current historical resource area. Over the next few weeks we will review the anomalous areas for further study." said Jeff Poloni, Chief Executive Officer of Americore Resources Corp.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Chris M. Healey, P.Geo., Chief Geologist and Director of Americore Resources Corp., a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.

Americore Resources Corp.

#300 - 1455 Bellevue Avenue

West Vancouver, BC V7T 1C3

Tel: 604-662-8184

Website: http://www.americoreresources.com

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding AMERICORE's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits AMERICORE will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including AMERICORE's inability to identify transactions having satisfactory terms or at all and the results of exploration or review of properties that AMERICORE does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and AMERICORE assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Americore Resources Corp.