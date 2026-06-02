

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Bitcoin-led decline in cryptocurrencies deepened further on Tuesday as markets digested the sale of Bitcoins by Bitcoin champion Michael Saylor's Strategy Inc. Losses were limited by reports that the diplomatic route was still on track to end the Middle East war. Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has slipped almost 3 percent in the past 24 hours while Bitcoin dropped to a low of $69,251.



Sentiment remains heavily impacted by the sale of Bitcoins by Strategy Inc, the leading Bitcoin treasury company. Strategy Inc, on Monday announced the sale of 32 of its Bitcoin holdings during the period May 26 to 31. The first sale by the company in four years eroded confidence in Bitcoins in particular and in the cryptocurrency market in general.



The dip in the crypto market sentiment reflected in CoinMarketCap's Fear and Greed Index also, as it entrenched deeper into the 'fear' territory. The index is currently at 29, versus 31 a day ago, and 37 a week ago.



The bearish sentiment attributed to the Bitcoin sales by long-time Bitcoin Champion Michael Saylor triggered massive crypto liquidations during the past 24 hours. Data for the past 24 hours from Coinglass shows crypto liquidations, i.e. the forced closure of a trader's leveraged position by an exchange or lending protocol for insufficient funds (margin or collateral) to cover potential losses, at $795 million. Long positions stood at $681 million whereas short positions accounted for $113 million.



Amidst the cascade of crypto liquidations, overall crypto market capitalization declined 2.9 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.39 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has however increased 46 percent to $112 billion. Around 20 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas more than 45 are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



The massive positive sentiment surrounding the prospects of AI and a potential AI IPO boom spilled over to the digital assets space too. Despite a broad-based decline in cryptocurrency market, cryptocurrencies associated with the AI & Big data category witnessed an overnight gain of 3.94 percent in market capitalization.



Bitcoin's crypto market dominance is currently at 58.2 percent, while the leading altcoin Ethereum commands 10 percent of the overall crypto market. Amidst the renewed risk aversion, stablecoins account for 13.4 percent of the overall crypto market.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 4.2 percent lower at $69,339.71. The current price is around 45 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has lost 10.1 percent in the past week and 20.8 percent on a year-to-date basis.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows rising to $484 million on Monday from $125 million on Friday. With outflows of $440 million, iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) accounted for bulk of the outflows. Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust (MSBT) however recorded inflows of $6 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 14th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com, and is positioned between Samsung ranked 13th and Micron Technology ranked 15th.



Ethereum (ETH) slipped 0.2 percent overnight as it traded at $1,975.37. The leading alternate coin is trading 60 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $2,005.82 and $1,956.15.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows increasing to $45 million on Monday from $18 million on Friday. With outflows of $35 million, iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) accounted for the highest outflows.



Ethereum has retained the 85th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) shed 2.6 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $677.54. BNB is trading 51 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



5th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency erased 3.2 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.26, around 67 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) decreased 2.3 percent overnight to $78.87. SOL's current price is around 73 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025. Solana ETF products in the U.S. witnessed nil inflows on Monday.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall however slipped 2.1 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3422. The trading price is 22 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) dropped 0.91 percent in the past 24 hours. HYPE is trading at $72.62, around 4 percent below the all-time high of $64.59 recorded on May 26, 2026. Hyperliquid ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $1 million on Monday.



Memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) ranked 10th overall lost 0.91 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0987. DOGE is trading 87 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



11th ranked Zcash (ZEC) is the highest ranking non-stablecoin cryptocurrency to trade in the overnight positive zone.



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