Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that Ben Wyatt has been promoted to Head of Marine for North America and the UK. Effective immediately, Ben expands his leadership responsibilities beyond the U.S. to include oversight of BHSI's Marine business in the UK and Canada.

In this role, Ben will drive underwriting, strategy, and portfolio management across these regions, enhancing alignment and further strengthening BHSI's global Marine platform. Ben will partner closely with Nick Holding, Head of Marine UK, as Nick transitions toward his retirement in June.

"Bringing our North America and UK Marine businesses under Ben's leadership reflects our continued focus on building a unified, high-performing global platform," said Sanjay Godhwani, Head North America. "This alignment enables us to deliver greater consistency, deeper expertise, and a more integrated approach to underwriting and service for our customers and brokers. Backed by BHSI's long-term commitment, financial strength, and underwriting discipline, we are well positioned to deliver meaningful capacity and tailored solutions to the Marine market."

Further strengthening its U.S. Marine leadership team, Gregg Shannon has been promoted to Vice President, Contractors Equipment and Inland Marine, and Jim Norman to Vice President, Inland Marine. These leadership moves, together with the recent arrival of Kevin Kempf as Vice President, Ocean Marine Cargo/Stock Throughput, further strengthen BHSI's Marine capabilities across key markets.

BHSI offers a growing suite of Inland Marine solutions, including Contractors Equipment, installation floaters, riggers liability, warehouse legal liability, scheduled property floaters, and Builders Risk, complemented by Motor Truck Cargo and Ocean Marine capabilities. This breadth of products enables BHSI to deliver flexible, tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers across industries.

Customers and brokers benefit from a seamless experience across multiple access points, supported by aligned underwriting, consistent service, and BHSI's global platform.

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (www.bhspecialty.com) provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, employer stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. The actual and final terms of coverage for all product lines may vary. It underwrites on the paper of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Columbia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, Plymouth Meeting, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Barcelona, Brisbane, Brussels, Calgary, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Milan, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

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Contacts:

For more information, contact info@bhspecialty.com.