Newsmax Inc.: Newsmax Expects Significant Growth in International Revenues

Company Projects $25 Million Annualized International Revenues in 2026

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) ("Newsmax" or the "Company") announced today that the Company is experiencing rapid growth in its international television distribution, advertising and licensing business, with annualized international revenues expected to reach approximately $25 million in 2026.

The growth in international licensing substantially exceeds the Company's original internal projections. Newsmax expects to see licensing revenues of approximately $16 million this year - up significantly from $3.6 million reported for 2025.

Newsmax currently distributes its flagship U.S. cable news channel, Newsmax, in more than 100 countries through pay television operators, satellite providers and OTT streaming platforms.

In addition, a growing number of international media partners have licensed the Newsmax name and brand to launch localized Newsmax channels and programming in local languages.

Under these agreements, Newsmax typically receives a combination of brand licensing fees, advertising revenues and other partnership income.

The Company has also signed agreements to expand the Newsmax brand into Germany, Italy, Greece, Hungary, Bulgaria and Ukraine, with partners carrying local language channels.

In 2022, Newsmax launched a partnership with Telekom Serbia, a leading telecom and broadband provider in Eastern Europe. Soon after Newsmax Balkans, a regional Serbian-language news channel, was launched to serve audiences throughout the Balkans.

Newsmax and Telekom Serbia are scheduled to officially launch Newsmax Poland next week at a special launch event in Warsaw.

"Newsmax's international growth has exceeded our expectations," said Andy Biggers, Vice President of Distribution for Newsmax. "Our partners around the world recognize the demand for trusted news programming. We see substantial additional opportunities for growth in advertising, licensing and distribution across Europe and other international markets."

Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax, said the Company's expanding international footprint reflects the growing recognition of the Newsmax brand globally.

"Newsmax has built one of the strongest and most recognized news brands in America, and we are now seeing that brand resonate internationally as well," Ruddy said. "Our international partnerships are creating significant new revenue opportunities while extending the reach of the Newsmax brand to millions of viewers worldwide."

The Newsmax news channel is the fourth highest-rated cable news channel in the U.S., reaching 30 million Americans on pay-TV systems. Newsmax reaches millions more through its OTT channel, digital platforms and through social media.

The Company recently reported strong first quarter financial results during its latest earnings call and reaffirmed guidance for continued revenue and business growth throughout 2026.

The Company has given guidance of a 13% projected increase in revenues this year. There is no change in guidance at this time, but the Company will review numbers after second quarter results are finalized.

For more information, please visit Investor Relations | Newsmax Inc.

About Newsmax

Newsmax Inc. is listed on the NYSE (NMAX) and operates, through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, one of the nation's leading news outlets, the Newsmax channel. The fourth highest-rated network is carried on all major pay TV providers. Newsmax's media properties reach more than 50 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications such as Newsmax Magazine. Through its social media accounts, Newsmax reaches over 25 million combined followers. Reuters Institute has said Newsmax is one of the top U.S. news brands and Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected international revenue growth, anticipated partner launches, advertising and licensing opportunities, distribution expansion, geographic growth, future business performance, timing of localized channel launches, partner performance, and anticipated benefits of international distribution and licensing arrangements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including delays or changes in partner launches, failure of partners to launch or operate localized channels as expected, termination or modification of agreements, lower-than-expected advertising demand, changes in distribution arrangements, foreign currency fluctuations, regulatory, political and geopolitical risks, local market conditions, competitive conditions, revenue recognition timing, collection risk, and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Contacts

Newsmax Investor Relations

ir@newsmax.com

SOURCE: Newsmax Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/newsmax-expects-significant-growth-in-international-revenues-1172351