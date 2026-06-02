TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GG00B90J5Z95
Issuer Name
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Rathbones Investment Management Ltd
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
Rathbones Investment Management International Limited
St Helier
Jersey
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
BNP Paribas Limited
London
United Kingdom
Rathbone Nominees Limited
London
United Kingdom
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
01-Jun-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
02-Jun-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
9.995500
0.000000
9.995500
88380693
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
10.611200
0.000000
10.611200
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GG00B90J5Z95
88380693
9.995500
Sub Total 8.A
88380693
9.995500%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Rathbones Group Plc
Rathbones Investment Management Limited
9.500200
9.500200%
Rathbones Group Plc
Rathbones Investment Management International Limited
0.495300
0.495300%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
None
12. Date of Completion
02-Jun-2026
13. Place Of Completion
Port of Liverpool Building, Liverpool L3 1NW