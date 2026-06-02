Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) -Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to report encouraging preliminary observations from drill hole MM26-8, recently completed on its wholly owned Murdock Mountain Property in Elko County, Nevada.

The Company's exploration target is the Upper Phosphatic Zone, a 3.4 to 7.6 metre (11 to 25 feet) interval within the Meade Peak Member, which itself typically comprises 28 to 40 metres (92 to 131 feet) of phosphatic siltstone and phosphorite. This stratigraphic framework is based on the work of William Fedewa (M.Sc. thesis, 1980) from trench observations. Variations in the thickness of the Upper Phosphatic Zone encountered during the current drill program will be confirmed through laboratory assays.

Drill Hole MM26-8 - Preliminary Observations

Drill Hole MM26-8, located at 724052E, 4568778N, (UTM NAD83) was drilled vertically to a depth of 128 metres (419.8 feet). The drill collar is positioned approximately 100 metres north and upslope from last fall's drill holes MM25-4&5. MM26-8 intersected an apparent 15.3 metres (50.2 feet) of the Meade Peak unit. True thickness and the phosphate content of the Upper Phosphatic Zone will be confirmed by assay.

Drill Hole MM26-9, has now been collared, and is located approximately 100 metres north and upslope from last fall's drill hole MM25-6. The drill crew is currently on mandatory rest period and drilling will continue shortly. Coordinates and preliminary geological observations will be reported once received from the logging team.

The Company will release laboratory assay results once received and validated.

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Garry K. Smith, P.Geo., a director of NOP and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43 101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

When available, all assays and detailed core logging interpretation will be provided by the Independent Qualified Person for this drill program, Kenneth N. Tullar, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist (CPG 11142). Mr. Tullar will review and approve the technical content of those disclosures.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF)

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California or the East Coast.

For More Information

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning

of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

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Source: Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.