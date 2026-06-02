

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The yen fell to more than 1-month lows of 185.70 against the euro, 215.32 against the pound and 159.77 against the U.S. dollar, from early highs of 185.70, 214.79 and 159.64, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the yen edged down to 203.60 from an early high of 202.88.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 188.00 against the euro, 217.00 against the pound, 161.00 against the greenback and 205.00 against the franc.



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