Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Subsidiary The Door and Its DISRPT Division Represents U.S. SailGP Around Major U.S. Race Events

Agency Drives PR and Experiential Strategy Around Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix and Bermuda Sail Grand Prix as League Continues Global Expansion

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) announced today that its subsidiaries The Door and its DISRPT division represent the U.S. SailGP Team, which competes in SailGP, one of the world's fastest-growing sports and entertainment properties, in connection with the league's major U.S. race events. The engagement encompasses this past weekend's Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix, held May 30-31 on New York Harbor, as well as the Bermuda Sail Grand Prix, held May 9-10 in Hamilton, Bermuda. The relationship reflects Dolphin's expanding footprint across sports, hospitality, experiential marketing, and culture-forward entertainment.

The Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix delivered one of the most dynamic live-event experiences of the year, set against the backdrop of the Manhattan skyline and the waters of New York Harbor. Far beyond a sailing competition, the weekend brought together premium hospitality experiences, high-energy fan engagement at the Heineken River Deck at Pier 17, and a who's who of sports, business, fashion, and entertainment. Celebrity and media presence underscored what has become a defining characteristic of SailGP: the ability to unite culturally engaged audiences and major lifestyle partners, including Tommy Hilfiger, Rolex, CìROC, and Mubadala, in a single, electrifying environment that confirms SailGP's position at the intersection of luxury, nightlife, and elite sport.

Earlier this month, the Bermuda Sail Grand Prix offered a distinctly different but equally compelling chapter in SailGP's growing global story. Set against the island's iconic pink sand beaches and turquoise waters, the Bermuda stop delivered a bucket-list access experience that resonated strongly with premium travel and lifestyle audiences, attracting coverage from outlets spanning luxury travel, business, and sport. Together, Bermuda and New York illustrate the breadth of SailGP's momentum across the league's growing international calendar and reinforce its ability to combine elite athletic competition with world-class experiential and destination travel appeal.

"The U.S. SailGP Team is one of the most compelling stories in sports right now: an American team climbing the global standings, backed by an ownership group that genuinely reflects the culture," said Adriane Jefferson, Founder and Managing Partner of DISRPT at The Door. "Pair that with championship competition, world-class hospitality, and real cultural energy, and you open a far broader entry point for fans and partners. New York this past weekend was proof of it."

About SailGP

SailGP is an international racing championship featuring national teams competing in identical high-speed F50 catamarans across major global cities. Often described as the "F1 of sailing," the league airs every event on CBS and CBS Sports, reaches 240 million cumulative viewers across 200+ territories, and counts Rolex, Tommy Hilfiger, Marriott, and Amazon among its global partners. For more information, visit sailgp.com.

About the U.S. SailGP Team

The U.S. SailGP Team is co-owned and led by two-time world champion sailor Mike Buckley, one of the only player-owners in professional sports who actively competes alongside his team. The team's roster includes seven-time world champion driver Taylor Canfield and Olympian Anna Weis, the first woman to serve as a full-time grinder in SailGP league history. Backed by Avenue Sports Fund and a culturally diverse investor group that includes DJ Khaled, Issa Rae, Lindsey Vonn, Gary Vaynerchuk, DeAndre Hopkins, and Kayvon Thibodeaux, the team has climbed from last place in 2025 to fourth overall in the 2026 Rolex SailGP Championship. For more information, visit sailgp.com/teams/usa.

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio-developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences-and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PR News Elite 120.

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Contact:

James Carbonara

HAYDEN IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/dolphin-subsidiary-the-door-and-its-disrpt-division-represents-u.s.-sailgp-aro-1172684