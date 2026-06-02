CVS Health Study Reveals a Need for Greater Digital Health Literacy for Medicare Members

Majority of respondents believe that low digital literacy is having a negative impact on their ability to manage their health

CVS Health continues to launch innovative digital offerings to help members access care, as part of its $20 billion technology investment, announced in 2025

WOONSOCKET, RI / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) released "Navigating the Digital Health Literacy Gap," a research-based white paper revealing a significant gap between older Americans' current ability to navigate digital health tools and their interest and openness to learning more. These findings come at a crucial time as health care undergoes a profound transformation fueled by AI just as all baby boomers will be age 65 and older and are set to comprise one in five Americans by 2030*.

Key findings of the survey include:

58% state that low digital health literacy is negatively impacting their health management.

Across four key areas - navigation, knowledge, access, and trust - navigation emerged as the most significant barrier, with 85% of respondents reporting challenges understanding how to use digital health platforms effectively.

Yet, despite this challenge, 86% of older Americans are open to engaging with digital health tools.

And 71% of respondents reported an eagerness to engage more with digital health care tools.

"We're caring for the fastest growing and most clinically complex population in the country, and what we found in the research challenges a common assumption-older adults actually are more open to engaging with technology than many think," said Dr. Benjamin Kornitzer, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Aetna. "It creates a real opportunity to meet them where they are and provide day to day support, whether it's managing medications, following up after a visit, or staying on track with chronic conditions. Technology and engagement can help them live healthier, more independent lives."

A growing population with complex needs

The need for accessible digital health solutions is becoming increasingly urgent. In addition to becoming one of the largest demographics by 2030, CVS Health's research found that Medicare respondents report an average of more than three health conditions, highlighting the importance of tools that support ongoing care management. At the same time, digital engagement helps improve access to care - from scheduling appointments to managing prescriptions and navigating benefits.

The opportunity: designing for older Americans

The research makes clear that the issue is not willingness, but usability. Older Americans are ready to adopt digital health tools when they are designed with their needs in mind and paired with the right level of support.

More intuitive self-service: We're enabling CVS Pharmacy customers to initiate self-check-in, schedule appointments, see pharmacy rewards, and provide additional information via intuitive prompts to help expedite prescription pickup and pharmacy care.

Personalized digital care tools : CVS Health launched Care Paths to provide more personalized, timely guidance within digital channels. These capabilities help members better understand care options and next steps, supporting a more intuitive experience.

Community-based support: Oak Street Health offers classes on "Smartphone Basics" in their community rooms, and computer/internet access for those who may not have it at home.

The white paper is based on comprehensive research by CVS Health including surveys, interviews, and ethnographic studies of Medicare-eligible consumers across the United States. To learn more: Navigating the Digital Health Literacy Gap.

*According the U.S. Census Bureau

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About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company simplifying health care one person, one family and one community at a time. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 88 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through a broad range of health insurance products and related services. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

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David Whitrap

David.Whitrap@CVSHealth.com

857-523-1219

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SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cvs-health-study-reveals-a-need-for-greater-digital-health-literacy-f-1172740