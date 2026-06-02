Regions Treasury Management is accelerating innovation across key areas of payments.

Regions Bank on Tuesday announced Bryan Ford, head of Regions Treasury Management, has been named one of American Banker's Most Innovative People in Finance.

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Bryan Ford, head of Regions Treasury Management, has been named one of American Banker's Most Innovative People in Finance.

Why Bryan Ford was Recognized by American Banker for Financial Innovation

Ford earned this national recognition for advancing Regions' digital treasury solutions, real-time payments, and embedded finance capabilities that help clients better manage cash flow, reduce complexity, and operate more efficiently. Treasury Management solutions are developed in-house at Regions and in conjunction with third-party providers.

American Banker's inaugural list highlights executives who:

Deliver measurable business impact

Lead digital transformation in banking

Improve client and customer experiences

Shape the future of financial services

How Regions Treasury Management is Driving Innovation

Regions Treasury Management is accelerating innovation across key areas of corporate banking and payments.

Core Innovation Areas Include:

Real-time payments enablement. Clients can instantly process digital payments for any number of needs, ranging from payroll and insurance, to facilitating business-to-business payments, delivering broker commissions, and providing other disbursements.

Embedded finance solutions. With Regions Embedded ERP Finance, clients can immediately access and review financial accounts and data in real-time within their own ERP platforms. This means no manual uploading and, as a result, quicker access to solid business-management data.

Automation of treasury workflows. A comprehensive suite of treasury automation solutions is designed to replace manual processes, reduce fraud, and streamline cash flow. Core platforms allow businesses to integrate, automate, and centralize their entire payables and receivables cycle directly from their existing accounting software.

Over the past year, Regions launched 10 digital transformation initiatives focused on helping businesses modernize financial operations. The latest solution is Regions ReimbursePro, powered by Dash Solutions, that allows clients to modernize their payment processes and expedite real-time money movement.

Executive Perspective on Innovation

"This recognition reflects the strength of our Treasury Management team and their commitment to delivering meaningful innovation for clients," said Brian Willman, head of Corporate Banking at Regions Bank. "Bryan Ford consistently challenges the status quo in cash management helping clients leverage automation to simplify complexity and operate more efficiently in a rapidly evolving payments landscape."

Bryan Ford added

"Our team in Regions Treasury Management is focused on creating real-world impact for clients through innovation. This recognition highlights the collaboration, creativity, and commitment that drive our Treasury Management business forward. I am honored to receive the American Banker recognition on behalf of the entire Regions Treasury Management team."

Why This Recognition Matters for Business Clients

This award reinforces Regions Bank's position as a leader in:

Treasury management innovation

Payments modernization

Client-centric banking solutions

Treasury Management is a growth priority for Regions Bank and is key differentiator for clients who turn to Regions for their banking needs. Regions' business clients benefit from:

Faster, more efficient payment capabilities

Increased automation

Better cash flow visibility and control

About Bryan Ford

Ford has nearly 40 years of banking experience and joined Regions in 2007. He leads the bank's treasury innovation strategy, helping drive growth and differentiation in payment solutions for small business, middle market and corporate clients.

His profile is featured in American Banker's 2026 Most Innovative People in Finance list.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $161 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation's largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,200 banking offices and more than 1,750 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jennifer Elmore

Regions Bank

Regions News Online: regions.doingmoretoday.com

Regions Media Line: (205) 264-4551