Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ) (the "Company"), a global leader in quantum computing and quantum sensing powered by neutral-atom technology, today announced its participation as a Gold Sponsor of Quantum Fringe 2026. The Company will participate in multiple events across the festival, further extending its ongoing collaborations with the National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC), the Quantum Software Lab (QSL), and the broader U.K. quantum ecosystem. The participation follows the Company's recent announcement of a new Quantum Innovation Centre in Oxford, which will expand the Company's U.K. research, manufacturing, and systems integration capabilities.

Throughout the festival, Infleqtion executives and technical leaders will engage with industry, academic and government stakeholders on advancing the commercialization and deployment of quantum technologies.

Featured Sessions:

QSL's Third Anniversary

10 June, 9:00 am to 5:30 pm GMT

Informatics Forum

10 Crichton St. Edinburgh EH8 9AB

TartanQEC Workshop

24-26 June 2026

School of Informatics University of Edinburgh

Infleqtion will participate in several other events, including QSL Verification Benchmarking Framework Workshop, Quantum Software Alliance Summit, and AIMday Quantum Computing.

Conference Details:

Quantum Fringe is a series of events centered around quantum computing taking place in May and June of 2026, including conferences, workshops, and seminars.

Most events are held in Edinburgh but there are other events across Scotland, such as the Isle of Skye. Please check each event page for specific details about venue locations.

More information, including event details, can be found at: https://www.quantumsoftwarelab.com/quantum-fringe-scotland

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion, Inc. (NYSE: INFQ) is a global leader in quantum technology, delivering neutral-atom solutions for quantum computing, networking, sensing, and security. With a product portfolio spanning quantum computers, quantum optical clocks, RF receivers, and inertial sensors, Infleqtion's full-stack approach combines high-performance hardware with the company's proprietary Superstaq quantum computing software platform. Infleqtion's systems are already in use by the U.S. Department of War, NASA, the U.K. government, and in multiple collaborations with NVIDIA. Infleqtion, in collaboration with NVIDIA, published the world's first demonstration of a materials science application using logical qubits. With operations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Infleqtion meets the demands of government and commercial customers across the space, defense, energy, finance and telecommunications sectors. For more information, visit Infleqtion.com or follow Infleqtion on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X

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Contacts:

Media

media@infleqtion.com