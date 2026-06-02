Two standout innovations recognized for excellence in body skincare and oral care

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) Two standout Philips innovations, Lumea IPL 9000 Series and Sonicare 6400, were named winners in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Beauty Awards. The full list of award winners can be found at goodhousekeeping.com/beautyawards2026.

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Philips Sonicare 64000 Electric Toothbrush

From the global no. 1 IPL brand1, Lumea IPL 9000 Series was recognized in the 'skin-boosting body care' category as the 'DIY Laser Hair Removal' product. Lumea IPL harnesses the power of Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) technology to target hair at the root with gentle, warm light pulses that send hair follicles into a resting phase, slowing regrowth. With more than 90% hair reduction in just three sessions2, Philips Lumea IPL maximizes results while minimizing time and effort. During the initial treatment period, it requires half as many treatments as other leading IPL brands3. After the first four treatments, only monthly touch-ups are needed to maintain smooth skin. Philips Lumea IPL delivers salon-like smoothness at home without the hassle of appointments or high salon costs.

From the no. 1 dental professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide, Philips Sonicare 6400 was recognized in the 'smile refresher' category, named the 'Top Electric Toothbrush.' Featuring Next-Generation Sonicare technology, powerful bristle tips provide a gentle yet effective clean, reaching deep between teeth and along the gumline. Proven to remove up to 1000% more plaque than manual brushing4, the toothbrush offers advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums, allowing for a healthier, cleaner mouth. Thoughtfully designed with smart pressure sensors, guided brushing features, and up to 21 days of use on a single charge, Philips Sonicare 6400 sets the gold standard for personalized oral care.

Scientists in the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab spent seven months testing nearly 700 beauty products to find the best on the market. They assessed product performance using specialized equipment in the GH Institute Beauty Lab and distributed products to 931 consumer testers, who reported feedback on ease of use, packaging, results, and more. To choose the winners, Good Housekeeping experts analyzed these data sets and considered factors such as efficacy, innovation, and user experience.

This recognition reinforces why Philips is a brand consumers can trust. Elevate your beauty routine with award-winning innovations designed to deliver results you can see and feel. Philips Lumea IPL 9000 Series is available exclusively at Amazon.com for an MSRP of $579.99, while Philips Sonicare 6400 is available exclusively at Walmart or Walmart.com for an MSRP of $110.00.

1Market leader research institute, retail value MAT Dec '24. Outside US only.

2Median results on lower legs

3Bi-weekly treatments vs weekly treatments in first 4 weeks

4In hard-to-reach areas vs. a manual toothbrush in 6 weeks.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 64,800 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Lindsey Brown (Philips Lumea)

Omnicom PR Group

lindsey.brown@omc.com

Kelsey Churgin (Philips Sonicare)

Omnicom PR Group

kelseyc@omc.com