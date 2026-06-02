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WKN: A0KDZM | ISIN: GB00B19NLV48 | Ticker-Symbol: J2B
Frankfurt
02.06.26 | 08:06
31,000 Euro
+4,73 % +1,400
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EXPERIAN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXPERIAN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,20030,40015:13
31,00031,20001.06.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EXPERIAN
EXPERIAN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EXPERIAN PLC31,000+4,73 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.