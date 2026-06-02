A new core capability within Experian's Ascend Platform, designed to help financial services organisations safely scale agentic AI across the lending lifecycle

Brings together Experian, client and partner AI agents within a trusted operating layer for data, decisioning, governance and control

55% of consumers say they would allow an AI agent to make an autonomous purchase on their behalf

ServiceNow becomes first partner to integrate with Experian's Agent Operating System

Experian today announces the launch of the Agent Operating System, a trusted agentic AI layer within the Experian Ascend Platform, unveiled at Money20/20 Europe.

The Experian Agent Operating System is designed to help financial services organisations move successfully beyond AI experimentation and safely scale agentic AI to transform decision-making, customer experiences, and day-to-day operations. It enables AI agents from Experian, clients and partners to work together through a common trust, semantic and orchestration layer, supported by clear controls, auditability and human oversight.

The launch comes as financial services firms accelerate investment in AI but continue to face major barriers to scaling adoption. New Experian research* shows that nearly half of global organisations (48%), say integrating data into AI workflows remains difficult, while a third cite poor data lineage and a further third say data is siloed across teams and systems.

At the same time, consumers are increasingly open to AI acting on their behalf, with 55%** willing to use AI tools for online purchases or bookings, rising to 70% among 25-39-year-olds.

Vijay Mehta, General Manager AI, Experian Software Solutions, said: "Agentic AI will reshape financial services, changing how decisions are made, how customers are served and how organisations operate at scale. This is no longer about experimentation. The winners will be those who turn AI into trusted operational reality, built on high quality data, strong governance and transparency in every decision.

"The Experian Agent Operating System is built for that moment. It brings together our unique data, advanced analytics, decisioning expertise and embedded governance within the Ascend Platform to help organisations deploy AI with confidence. This ultimately enables clients to automate key lending workflows, like fraud checks or loan approvals, in real time compared to the fragmented manual processes many rely on today."

ServiceNow, the AI control tower for business reinvention, will be the first partner to integrate with Experian's Agent Operating System. Through the multi-year partnership, ServiceNow AI agents will connect with Experian's Ascend Platform, allowing customers to access trusted data, decisioning and governance capabilities within existing enterprise workflows.

Cedric Parent, GVP, Global Industries at ServiceNow, said: "Financial services firms are under enormous pressure, with tightening regulations, rising fraud complexity, and rising customers' expectations. The ambition to deploy agentic AI is there, but without access to trusted, real-time data inside enterprise workflows, agents simply can't operate at the speed or scale the industry demands. ServiceNow is proud to be the first partner deploying within Experian's Agent Operating System, giving financial institutions the confidence to automate high-stakes decisions, from fraud detection to credit risk."

Supporting the full lending lifecycle from customer acquisition and fraud detection to credit decisioning, portfolio monitoring, and reporting, Agent Operating System bridges the gap between AI ambition and operational reality. It combines data, analytics, decisioning, and identity with built-in governance, risk management, explainability, and controls to enable trusted complex workflow automation.

The Agent Operating System will be available to early adopters later this year, before rolling out to more than 2,300 client solutions globally. Key capabilities include:

A trusted agentic operating layer : Identity, access control, data security, compliance guardrails, monitoring and governance controls that enable AI agents to operate safely across data, models and workflows.

: Identity, access control, data security, compliance guardrails, monitoring and governance controls that enable AI agents to operate safely across data, models and workflows. Composability: Experian, client-built, and partner agents work together without having to replace existing technology, allowing organisations to start with targeted use cases and progressively evolve toward fully connected, agent-driven workflows.

Experian, client-built, and partner agents work together without having to replace existing technology, allowing organisations to start with targeted use cases and progressively evolve toward fully connected, agent-driven workflows. Agent-native decisioning : Purpose-built agents across fraud, identity, credit risk, marketing, analytics, operations and governance that can investigate, orchestrate and optimise workflows, rather than simply respond to prompts.

: Purpose-built agents across fraud, identity, credit risk, marketing, analytics, operations and governance that can investigate, orchestrate and optimise workflows, rather than simply respond to prompts. Embedded governance by design : Model risk management, explainability, audit trails, monitoring and policy enforcement built into agentic workflows to support compliant AI at enterprise scale.

: Model risk management, explainability, audit trails, monitoring and policy enforcement built into agentic workflows to support compliant AI at enterprise scale. Productivity at scale, with human oversight: Automation of investigation, strategy execution, insight generation, documentation and monitoring, with human-in-the-loop validation for complex decisions and high-impact outcomes.

Experian is a 5-star sponsor of Money20/20 Europe in Amsterdam and will host the event's Connection Lounge. Adolfo Tunon, Head of Banking GTM, EMEA at ServiceNow will join Experian's Vijay Mehta and Laurie Schnidman on stage to discuss the launch of Agent Operating System and the future of agentic AI in financial services.

Learn more about the Connected Intelligence report here, and the 2026 UK Fraud and FinCrime Report 2026 here.

Notes to Editor:

*Experian and Phronesis conducted a global survey in April and May 2026 among more than 800 senior decision-makers at financial institutions across the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Spain, Germany, India, Italy, South Africa, Colombia, and Chile.

**Research conducted by HarrisX between March and April 2026 among more than 500 senior decision-makers at organisations across the UK.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and platforms. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate. A FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,200 people across 33 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.

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Contacts:

Media contact:

Robert Goodman, PR Manager, Corporate Business, UK&I, Experian

Tel: +44 7989 398 498 Email: Robert.Goodman@Experian.com