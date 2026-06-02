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WKN: A3EJG1 | ISIN: GB00BN455J50 | Ticker-Symbol: P8W0
Frankfurt
02.06.26 | 08:06
4,020 Euro
-0,99 % -0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9204,04015:52
PR Newswire
02.06.2026 15:12 Uhr
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Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Result of General Meeting and renewal of share buy-back authority

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Result of General Meeting and renewal of share buy-back authority

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02

Legal Entity Identifier: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

2 June 2026

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

(the "Company")

Result of General Meeting and renewal of share buy-back authority

The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board")is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting held today, the resolution seeking the authority of Shareholders to renew the Company's authority to make market purchases of ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares"), was passed by the required majority as a special resolution.

Voting at the General Meeting was completed by way of a poll. The result of the poll for the resolution was as follows:

Special Resolution

VOTES FOR

%

VOTES AGAINST

%

TOTAL VOTES CAST

%of ISC* VOTED

VOTES WITHHELD

Repurchase of shares

178,973,375

98.47

2,778,585

1.53

181,751,960

49.98

172,019

*Issued share capital with voting rights

Notes:

  1. A s at the date of the General Meeting, the Company had 601,665,200 Ordinary Shares in issue. The Company held 238,019,128 shares in treasury and therefore the number of total voting rights as at the date of the General Meeting was 363,646,072.
  2. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "for" or "against" a resolution.
  3. Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.worldwidewh.com

The full text of the resolution can be found in the Notice of the General Meeting set out in the Circular to Shareholders dated 15 May 2026 (the "Circular"), copies of which are available on the Company's website www.worldwidewh.com(the " Website"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless the context otherwise requires, bear the meanings given to them in the Circular.

In accordance with the UK Listing Rule 6.4.2 and 6.4.3 , the full text of the special resolution passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The resolution will additionally be filed with Companies House.

For Further Information, please contact

Mark Pope

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone +44 (0)20 3 008 4913

© 2026 PR Newswire
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