poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) announced that Leopard Imaging has joined the MLens Partner Program and introduced a new MLens camera module demonstration built on Leopard Imaging's IMX900 MIPI camera module. The demo delivers excellent image quality, reliable fast autofocus, and flexible integration for a wide range of intelligent vision applications. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/43Erxxc

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poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) announced that Leopard Imaging has joined the MLens Partner Program and introduced a new MLens camera module demonstration built on Leopard Imaging's IMX900 MIPI camera module. "This collaboration expands the capabilities of embedded AI vision by combining Leopard Imaging's advanced AI perception expertise with poLight's innovative tunable optics technology," said Bill Pu, CEO of Leopard Imaging.

MLens camera modules enable machine vision design engineers to quickly and easily evaluate high speed, constant field-of-view focusing functionality on their existing embedded computing platforms. Each MLens Partner brings their unique capabilities while collectively meeting the growing AI-driven imaging requirements in automated manufacturing settings.

Historically, industrial machine vision OEMs have been forced to rely on fixed focus cameras with a small aperture to achieve sufficient depth of focus, hindering advanced imaging for factory and warehouse automation, barcode scanners and embedded cameras. Delivering a small, cost-competitive OTS solution with constant field-of-view focusing on a variety of camera module platforms enables industrial machine vision OEMs to quickly ramp their advanced AI technology.

"Offering an ecosystem of integrators and solution providers around the MLens portfolio is a key component of our growth strategy," said Dr. Øyvind Isaksen, CEO of poLight ASA. "Adding a global leader in state-of-the-art AI-based cameras is one more step supporting our customers."

"This collaboration expands the capabilities of embedded AI vision by combining Leopard Imaging's advanced AI perception expertise with poLight's innovative tunable optics technology," said Bill Pu, CEO of Leopard Imaging.

About poLight ASA

poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) offers a patented, proprietary tunable optics technology, starting with its first product, TLens which replicates "the human eye" experience in autofocus cameras used in devices such as smartphones, wearables, barcode scanners, machine vision systems and various medical equipment. poLight's TLens enables better system performance and new user experiences due to benefits such as extremely fast focus, small footprint, no magnetic interference, low power consumption and constant field of view. poLight is based in Tønsberg, Norway, with employees in Finland, France, UK, US, China, Taiwan, Japan, and the Philippines. For more information, please visit https://www.polight.com.

About Leopard Imaging Inc.

Headquartered in the Silicon Valley and founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging is a global leader in AI vision innovation, advancing computational imaging performance across autonomous machines, smart drones, AI-enabled IoT, robotics, automation, and medical technologies.

www.leopardimaging.com

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Contacts:

For more information on poLight ASA, contact:

Dr. Øyvind Isaksen, CEO, poLight ASA: +47 90 87 63 98

For more information on Leopard Imaging, contact:

Ariel Zhang marketing@leopardimaging.com