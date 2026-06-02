KeyBank Receives Top Consumer Rating in Kiplinger National Bank Survey

Distinction is determined by clients and reflects Key's ability to deliver consistent, personal service at scale

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Kiplinger readers have named KeyBank "Outstanding" across every core category in the National Bank segment of the 2026 Readers' Choice Awards, a distinction determined entirely by the customers who bank with them every day.

Now in its fourth year, the Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards gathered responses from more than 4,200 readers across the country, all of them active customers at the financial institutions they rated. Participants weighed in on service quality, trust, ease of use and overall experience, and were invited to share written feedback in their own words.

KeyBank earned "Outstanding" ratings in all three categories evaluated for national banks, customer service, overall satisfaction and likelihood to recommend, the highest designation given in the survey. With nearly 950 branches across 15 states, including New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington and Colorado, KeyBank is among the few large-footprint regional banks to receive across-the-board "Outstanding" scores, a result that points to its ability to deliver consistent, personal service at scale.

"Delivering a best-in-class experience, one where our clients feel truly valued, supported, and understood at every stage of their journey, is central to everything we do," said Victor Alexander, Head of Key's Consumer Bank. "Our commitment goes far beyond any single transaction; it's about building lasting relationships grounded in trust and service excellence. Hearing directly from the clients we serve every day through an independent and respected voice is incredibly meaningful. It not only validates the work we're doing but also challenges and inspires us to keep raising the bar, continuously improving, and finding new ways to serve our clients better."

Among the written responses, one participant described a relationship with KeyBank spanning several decades and said their trust in the bank had only deepened over time. Kiplinger editors noted this kind of sustained, long-term confidence as a recurring theme in the KeyBank feedback.

What sets KeyBank's 2026 results apart is consistency: the bank posted high scores across every individual metric tracked in the survey, not just the headline categories. That pattern, no weak spots across a wide-ranging evaluation, suggests strong performance is embedded in how KeyBank operates, rather than concentrated in isolated service areas.

The Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards are considered among the most trustworthy consumer guides in personal finance because every rating comes directly from verified active customers, not editorial panels, industry associations or sponsored surveys. Covering financial categories from banking and credit cards to investment brokers and wealth managers, the awards give consumers a peer-based view of which institutions are performing well in practice, not just on paper.

©2026 KeyCorp. All rights reserved. KeyBank Member FDIC.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-receives-top-consumer-rating-in-kiplinger-national-bank-surv-1172749