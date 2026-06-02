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WKN: A2QJL2 | ISIN: US1461031064 | Ticker-Symbol: 6NH
Frankfurt
02.06.26 | 15:25
22,400 Euro
+2,75 % +0,600
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CARTER BANKSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARTER BANKSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,40024,60017:55
ACCESS Newswire
02.06.2026 17:02 Uhr
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Carter Bankshares, Inc.: Carter Bank Opens First South Carolina Location in Greenville

Located in the Daniel Building, the Loan Production Office will house the Bank's Commercial Banking team.

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Carter Bank (Nasdaq:CARE) announced today the opening of a Loan Production Office in Greenville, marking the bank's first physical location in the Palmetto State.

Located in Suite 1602 of the Daniel Building, the office further strengthens Carter Bank's presence in the Upstate, a market the bank entered less than a year ago as part of its continued growth in the Carolinas.

The Greenville office will serve businesses throughout the region by providing commercial banking solutions backed by local decision-making and relationship-driven service.

"Our approach has always centered on building strong relationships and understanding the unique needs of the businesses and communities we serve," Market Executive Mike Sarvis said. "Having a physical presence in Greenville allows us to deepen those relationships, expand our reach across the Upstate, and create more opportunities for businesses of all sizes to prosper. We are excited to continue growing alongside this vibrant market."

Sarvis, along with Commercial Banker Roslyn Gilstrap and Cash Management Officer Crystal Ginn, joined Carter Bank last year as part of the bank's expansion into South Carolina. Since entering the market, the team has focused on delivering personalized financial solutions while offering the resources and capabilities of a larger financial institution.

"Greenville is an important and growing market for Carter Bank, and this office represents another meaningful step in our long-term commitment to South Carolina," said Carter Bank President and Chief Strategy Officer Brad Langs. "We see tremendous opportunity in the Upstate, and we will continue looking for ways to invest in this region, support local businesses, and expand our presence. As we grow, future plans include establishing a full-service branch location in the market."

In addition to Greenville, Carter Bank has recently brought its relationship-based, community-focused approach to the North Carolina cities of Gastonia and Winston-Salem, and continues to view both Carolinas as attractive growth regions.

For more information about Carter Bank, visit carterbank.com.

About Carter Bank

Headquartered in Martinsville, Va., Carter Bank is a $4.9 billion, state-chartered community bank with 63 branches in Virginia and North Carolina. Since 1974, Carter Bank has strived to create opportunities for more people and businesses to prosper. Additional information about Carter Bank is available at carterbank.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

# # #

Contact:

Brooks Taylor
VP, Corporate Communications Officer
Brooks.Taylor@cbtcares.com
276-806-5445

SOURCE: Carter Bankshares, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/carter-bank-opens-first-south-carolina-location-in-greenville-1172747

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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