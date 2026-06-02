West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Atlantico Energy Metals Corp. (formerly Magnum Goldcorp Inc.) (the "Company" or "Atlantico") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated May 29, 2026, the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") has approved the listing of the common shares of the Company (the "Shares"). The Shares will be listed on the CSE under the symbol "ATLA" at the opening of trading on June 3, 2026. A copy of the Company's listing statement dated May 31, 2026 is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

"Listing on the CSE marks an important milestone for Atlantico as we enter the public markets with Novo Cruzeiro as our flagship project in Minas Gerais' Lithium Valley region of Brazil," said Bonn Smith, President, CEO and Director of Atlantico. "Novo Cruzeiro gives the Company a significant contiguous exploration package in an established mining jurisdiction, and our focus is to build Atlantico through methodical execution, disciplined capital allocation and systematic exploration."

About Atlantico Energy Metals Corp.

The Company's principal mineral property is the Novo Cruzeiro Project, located in northeastern Minas Gerais, Brazil. The Novo Cruzeiro Project comprises 15 contiguous exploration permits covering 24,387.28 hectares across the municipalities of Itaipé, Ladainha and Novo Cruzeiro. The Company also holds the Juazeiro Project in Brazil's Lower São Francisco Valley along the Bahia-Pernambuco border. Novo Cruzeiro is the Company's current principal project.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor any Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to the listing of the Shares on the CSE. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of the management of the Company, including, without limitation, that the Company's shares will be listed on the CSE, as anticipated. Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation, that there may be unexpected delays in listing. Such forward-looking information represents the best judgment of the management of the Company based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Neither the Company, nor any of its representatives makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of the information in this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299851

Source: Atlantico Energy Metals Corp.