Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Bond
Avolta (SIX: AVOL) today priced EUR-denominated senior notes in an aggregate amount of EUR 400 million. The senior notes will have a term of seven years due in 2033. The annual interest rate will be 4.625% and interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears. Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to refinance a portion of Avolta's outstanding EUR 750 million Senior Notes due 2027.
It is expected that the Notes will be admitted to the Official List of The International Stock Exchange. The Notes will be offered and sold only to non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2338312
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2338312 02.06.2026 CET/CEST