

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthropic has announced a major expansion of Project Glasswing, its program focused on using AI to identify and address significant software vulnerabilities. They're adding around 150 more organizations from over 15 countries to the initiative.



This news follows Anthropic's recent confidential filing for an IPO after securing $65 billion in funding, which pushed the company's valuation close to $1 trillion. At the heart of Project Glasswing is Claude Mythos.



This is Anthropic's most advanced AI model for tackling cybersecurity issues. Back in April, they had already given access to Claude Mythos Preview to 50 initial partners, including some U.S. government agencies, to help pinpoint zero-day vulnerabilities.



The expanded group now includes organizations in essential sectors like power, water, healthcare, communications, and hardware. Anthropic notes that many of these organizations manage software systems that governments and businesses around the globe rely on, meaning that potential cyberattacks could impact over 100 million individuals.



Among those gaining access are Okta, Samsung, SK Hynix, SK Telecom, NATO, and ENISA. Anthropic mentioned that this initiative aims to create protective measures as AI systems focused on cybersecurity become more widely adopted.



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