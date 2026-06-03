

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) announced that it has appointed Julie Knecht as chief financial officer, effective August 1, 2026. Knecht succeeds Rafael Lizardi, who will retire after 25 years with the company. Lizardi will provide continued support in an advisory role until August 31, 2026, to facilitate the transition.



Texas Instruments intends to announce its second quarter 2026 financial results and hold a conference call on July 22, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. Central time.



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