

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 6-day low of 0.5911 against the U.S. dollar, from Tuesday's closing value of 0.5921.



Against the yen, the euro and the Australian dollar, the kiwi slid to 94.51, 1.9667 and 1.2126 from yesterday's closing quotes of 94.73, 1.9626 and 1.2114, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.58 against the greenback, 92.00 against the yen, 1.99 against the euro and 1.23 against the aussie.



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