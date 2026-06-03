

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Swiss franc fell to nearly a 1-month low of 1.0614 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0606.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the franc slipped to 6-day lows of 0.9167 and 0.7889 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.9163 and 0.7884, respectively.



The franc edged down to 202.72 against the yen, from Tuesday's closing value of 202.91.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.07 against the pound, 0.92 against the euro, 0.79 against the greenback and 200.00 against the yen.



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