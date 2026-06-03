Endeavour Silver Corporation: Endeavour Silver Announces 2026 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business at the Company's 2026 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on June 2, 2026 in Vancouver. A total of 161,451,593 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 54.53% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:

DIRECTORS

NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES

CAST FOR WITHHELD/

ABSTAIN FOR WITHHELD Rex J. McLennan 101,722,332 21,821,288 82.34% 17.66% Margaret M. Beck 120,939,225 2,604,394 97.89% 2.11% Daniel Dickson 122,723,008 820,612 99.34% 0.66% Amy Jacobsen 122,338,523 1,205,097 99.02% 0.98% Angela Johnson 121,358,501 2,185,118 98.23% 1.77% George N. Paspalas 122,988,747 554,873 99.55% 0.45% Kenneth Pickering 92,530,436 31,013,183 74.90% 25.10% Mario D. Szotlender 102,335,630 21,207,989 82.83% 17.17%

All director nominees were re-elected.

Shareholders voted 99.25% in favour of setting the number of directors at eight. In addition, shareholders also voted 78.64% in favour of re-appointing KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company and authorized the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuing year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour is a mid-tier silver producer with three operating mines in Mexico and Peru and a robust pipeline of exploration projects across Mexico, Chile, and the United States. With a proven track record of discovery, development, and responsible mining, Endeavour is driving organic growth and creating lasting value on its path to becoming a leading senior silver producer.