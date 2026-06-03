Endeavour Silver Corporation: Endeavour Silver Announces 2026 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business at the Company's 2026 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on June 2, 2026 in Vancouver. A total of 161,451,593 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 54.53% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:
|DIRECTORS
|NUMBER OF SHARES
|PERCENTAGE OF VOTES
CAST
|FOR
|WITHHELD/
ABSTAIN
|FOR
|WITHHELD
|Rex J. McLennan
|101,722,332
|21,821,288
|82.34%
|17.66%
|Margaret M. Beck
|120,939,225
|2,604,394
|97.89%
|2.11%
|Daniel Dickson
|122,723,008
|820,612
|99.34%
|0.66%
|Amy Jacobsen
|122,338,523
|1,205,097
|99.02%
|0.98%
|Angela Johnson
|121,358,501
|2,185,118
|98.23%
|1.77%
|George N. Paspalas
|122,988,747
|554,873
|99.55%
|0.45%
|Kenneth Pickering
|92,530,436
|31,013,183
|74.90%
|25.10%
|Mario D. Szotlender
|102,335,630
|21,207,989
|82.83%
|17.17%
All director nominees were re-elected.
Shareholders voted 99.25% in favour of setting the number of directors at eight. In addition, shareholders also voted 78.64% in favour of re-appointing KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company and authorized the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuing year.
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour is a mid-tier silver producer with three operating mines in Mexico and Peru and a robust pipeline of exploration projects across Mexico, Chile, and the United States. With a proven track record of discovery, development, and responsible mining, Endeavour is driving organic growth and creating lasting value on its path to becoming a leading senior silver producer.
Contact Information
Allison Pettit
Vice President, Investor Relations
Email: apettit@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com