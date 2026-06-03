

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer price inflation accelerated further in April to the highest level in three years, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index climbed 10.3 percent yearly in April, much faster than the 6.8 percent increase in March. Prices have been rising since July 2025.



Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since April 2023, when prices rose 12.0 percent.



Prices in the domestic market climbed 11.5 percent from last year, and those in the export market were 7.4 percent higher.



Among the main industrial groups, prices for the energy industry alone grew 20.5 percent, and those for the intermediate goods showed a price growth of 7.4 percent. Costs for the capital goods segment rose 4.7 percent, and the price index for non-durable consumer goods increased 5.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 1.7 percent in April.



Separate official data showed that the unemployment rate in the country dropped to 6.3 percent in April from 6.5 percent in March. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 6.1 percent.



There were 522,177 unemployed people in April compared to 533,843 in the previous month.



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