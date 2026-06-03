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WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Tradegate
01.06.26 | 20:34
4,960 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9604,98012:27
4,9404,96002.06.
PR Newswire
03.06.2026 12:00 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities

BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 03

BH Macro Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Completion of 30 April 2026 Share Conversion

3 June 2026

Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6.1.12

Following the publication on 22 May 2026 of the final month-end net asset values for 30 April 2026, the following share conversion ratios have been determined in accordance with the articles of incorporation of the Company for the purposes of the 30 April 2026 share conversion date:

0.752262

Sterling shares for each US Dollar share

1.329323

US Dollar shares for each Sterling share

On the basis of aggregate applications received and using the conversion ratios listed above, the following shares will be issued:

- 80,878 Sterling Shares of no par value

and the following shares will be cancelled:

- 107,516 US Dollar Shares of no par value

all with effect from 3 June 2026.

Application will be made for the new shares to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities.

Admission is expected to occur on or about 10 June 2026. Shareholder CREST accounts for converting shareholders are expected to be updated by 5.00pm on or about 10 June 2026.

Following issue and cancellation of the relevant shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class will be as follows:

- 23,815,366 US Dollar Ordinary Shares (Excluding Treasury Shares)

- 677,655 US Dollar Treasury Shares

- 302,828,166 Sterling Ordinary Shares (Excluding Treasury Shares)

- 74,938,763 Sterling Treasury Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 9 March 2007 and will not change as a result of the conversions. These are:

US Dollar Share 0.7606

Sterling Share 1.4710

From 3 June 2026, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 463,574,200.

Website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0)1481 745001

© 2026 PR Newswire
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