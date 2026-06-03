Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a global provider of electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions, today announced the first real-world deployment of its Supernova PowerRing fast-charging system at Port de Sitges, a high-traffic destination on the Mediterranean coast near Barcelona.

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Wallbox deploys its first Supernova PowerRing fast-charging system in Europe

The installation marks the first operational deployment of Supernova PowerRing, Wallbox's new intelligent fast-charging architecture introduced in late 2025. Designed to optimize power distribution across multiple chargers, PowerRing enables operators to scale fast-charging infrastructure more efficiently while making better use of available grid capacity.

The system installed at Port de Sitges includes three Supernova chargers designed to support a shared dynamic capacity of up to 240 kW once fully enabled. The PowerRing architecture is designed to automatically allocate available power across the chargers depending on the number of vehicles charging simultaneously, allowing each vehicle to receive between 80 kW and 240 kW based on demand, vehicle compatibility and available capacity.

Supernova PowerRing is designed to deliver high-power charging in a more flexible and efficient way. The system can provide up to 400 kW to a single vehicle, provided the vehicle is compatible and sufficient power is available within the system's shared capacity, which can reach up to 720 kW. This dynamic approach allows operators to maximize charging performance while reducing the space, cost and infrastructure complexity typically associated with high-power charging sites.

"This first deployment is an important milestone for Supernova PowerRing and demonstrates how this technology can help operators deploy fast-charging infrastructure in a more efficient and flexible way," said Eduard Castañeda, Chief Product Technology Officer and Co-founder of Wallbox. "PowerRing has been designed to help operators optimize available power, scale their charging networks and maintain a high-quality charging experience for users."

Thanks to its modular and compact design, Supernova PowerRing is suitable for a wide range of locations, including retail destinations, parking facilities, service stations, marinas, urban charging hubs and other high-traffic environments where space and power availability are key constraints.

The deployment at Port de Sitges forms part of Wallbox's progressive rollout of Supernova PowerRing across European markets, as the company continues to expand its fast-charging portfolio for public and semi-public charging applications.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use in more than 100 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, where the company's headquarters are located, Wallbox currently has offices across Europe, Asia, and America. For more information, visit www.wallbox.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected timing and completion of Wallbox's planned restructuring, including the effectiveness of the restructuring plan; the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements contemplated under the restructuring plan on the terms previously described; the expected completion of the capital increase; the anticipated repayment of the bridge loan by set-off against subscription obligations; the Group's projected cash generation and debt service capacity; and the Group's ability to implement its business plan following completion of the restructuring.

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Contacts:

Wallbox Public Relations Contact:

Albert Cabanes

Public Relations

Press@wallbox.com