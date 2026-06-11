All funds generated through EV charging activity across Wallbox's connected AC charger base in Canada will be reinvested in the region through incentives and initiatives designed to support and accelerate EV adoption.

Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions, today announced that it has received approximately €10.5 million funds through Canada's clean fuel credit framework for the Year 2025.

The funds were generated through eligible EV charging activity from Wallbox AC chargers installed across Canada and connected to the company's digital platform. Under Canada's clean fuel regulation, charging sessions that support the displacement of fossil fuels by electricity can generate credits linked to the reduction of transport-related emissions.

In accordance with the applicable program requirements, the funds received by Wallbox will be reinvested in the region through incentives and initiatives designed to support and accelerate EV adoption.

"This milestone demonstrates the value that connected charging infrastructure can create beyond the initial deployment of hardware," said Enric Asunción, CEO and cofounder of Wallbox. "By generating approximately €10.5 million through Canada's clean fuel credit framework, Wallbox is able to reinvest directly in the region and support customers as they continue expanding access to EV charging. It is a strong example of how our installed base can contribute to both infrastructure growth and the broader transition to electric mobility."

During 2025, Wallbox's connected AC chargers in Canada have supported EV charging activity across the country, with eligible charging sessions contributing to the generation of clean fuel credits. This milestone reinforces the role of Wallbox's connected charger base as a platform capable of creating additional value after installation.

Canada has become an important market for Wallbox, where the company continues to support residential, commercial and public charging deployments through its portfolio of AC and DC charging solutions. The company's participation in clean fuel credit programs further strengthens its ability to help customers deploy new infrastructure while supporting regional decarbonization objectives.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use in more than 100 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, where the company's headquarters are located, Wallbox currently has offices across Europe, Asia, and America. For more information, visit www.wallbox.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected timing and completion of Wallbox's planned restructuring, including the approval of the restructuring plan by the applicable Spanish court; the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements giving effect to the restructuring plan on the terms described herein; the expected completion of the capital increase; the anticipated repayment of the bridge loan by set-off against subscription obligations; the Group's projected cash generation and debt service capacity; and the Group's ability to implement its business plan following completion of the restructuring.

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Contacts:

Wallbox Public Relations Contact:

Albert Cabanes

Public Relations

Press@wallbox.com