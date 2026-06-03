

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The yen rose to 6-day highs of 185.11 against the euro, 201.98 against the Swiss franc and 115.05 against the Canadian dollar, from early lows of 186.01, 203.05 and 115.58, respectively.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen advanced to 2-day highs of 214.43 and 159.37 from early lows of 215.38 and 160.00, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 182.00 against the euro, 200.00 against the franc, 113.00 against the loonie, 211.00 against the pound and 158.00 against the greenback.



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