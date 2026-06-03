DPM Metals Inc.: DPM Metals Announces Discovery of High-Grade Porphyry Mineralization Adjacent to Chelopech Mine; Results include 713 Metres at 2.52 g/t AuEq (comprising of 1.31 g/t Au and 1.16% Cu)

TORONTO, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPM Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM, ASX: DPM) (ARBN: 689370894) ("DPM" or "the Company") is pleased to announce a major new discovery of high-grade, gold-copper porphyry mineralization at the Brevene South Porphyry ("BSP") target, located in the southeastern part of the Company's Brevene exploration licence and contiguous with the Chelopech mine concession.

Highlights include:

Major new discovery of a high-grade gold-copper porphyry system: Initial results from drilling program at BSP demonstrate potential for scale and continuity with broad, continuous intervals of high-grade gold-copper porphyry mineralization.

Initial results from drilling program at BSP demonstrate potential for scale and continuity with broad, continuous intervals of high-grade gold-copper porphyry mineralization. Selected intercepts include: EX_BRESPO_03: 713 metres grading 2.52 g/t AuEq, comprising of 1.31 g/t Au and 1.16% Cu from 1,172 metres downhole, including 398 metres grading 3.00 g/t AuEq, comprising of 1.48 g/t Au and 1.45% Cu from 1,487 metres downhole (hole ongoing). EX_BRES_555_02: 95 metres grading 0.93 g/t AuEq, comprising of 0.43 g/t Au and 0.48% Cu from 1,250 metres downhole. EX_BRES_555_02A: 37 metres grading 1.19 g/t AuEq, comprising of 0.53 g/t Au and 0.63% Cu from 1,357 metres downhole (hole ongoing).



See Table 1 and associated footnotes for full results from drilling and for details on the gold equivalent calculation.



Target remains open: The BSP is located approximately one kilometre from existing Mineral Reserves and contiguous to the Chelopech mine concession. A large phyllic alteration envelope exceeding 1,000 metres by 1,500 metres indicates a substantial hydrothermal system, with the BSP target remaining open for expansion.

The BSP is located approximately one kilometre from existing Mineral Reserves and contiguous to the Chelopech mine concession. A large phyllic alteration envelope exceeding 1,000 metres by 1,500 metres indicates a substantial hydrothermal system, with the BSP target remaining open for expansion. Intensive ongoing drill program: Given the significance of the BSP discovery, drilling continues with the aim of expanding known mineralization, with five high-capacity drill rigs dedicated to the target and up to 15,000 metres planned through the end of 2026.

Given the significance of the BSP discovery, drilling continues with the aim of expanding known mineralization, with five high-capacity drill rigs dedicated to the target and up to 15,000 metres planned through the end of 2026. Fourth significant discovery by DPM since 2023: Together with the discoveries of Coka Rakita, Dumitru Potok and the Wedge Zone, the Company's exploration success demonstrates the quality of its exploration team and the geological potential of the Western Tethyan Belt.





"The Brevene South Porphyry target is emerging as a significant gold-copper discovery. These results demonstrate both the grade and scale of the target, with over 713 metres grading 2.52 grams per tonne gold equivalent over a broad, continuous interval of mineralization," said David Rae, President and Chief Executive Officer of DPM Metals.

"This represents an extraordinary moment for DPM and our shareholders as our team continues its remarkable track record, delivering our fourth significant new discovery since 2023. The BSP discovery has confirmed our geological understanding within a known mineral belt containing several significant deposits and which remains open to further extension.

"Given the significance of this discovery, up to 15,000 metres of additional drilling is planned through the end of 2026, to further define the footprint of the mineralization and allow for a more rapid assessment of the economic potential of this area."

Discovery of a high-grade gold-copper porphyry

As part of an intensive exploration program aimed at expanding the mineral resource inventory of the Chelopech mine, deep drilling commenced earlier this year in the southeastern part of the Brevene licence.

The current drilling phase follows an internal target-generation initiative that re-evaluated existing data from previous exploration campaigns, including all deep exploration drillholes below and proximal to the existing orebodies. By integrating exploration geochemistry datasets, hyperspectral mineralogical data and geophysical models with geological observations, vectors toward a porphyry center were identified and the BSP target area was defined. Alteration data further outlined a large phyllic alteration envelope exceeding 1,500 metres by 1,000 metres, which has been traced from the southeastern part of the Chelopech mine concession into the southern part of the Brevene exploration licence (Figure 1). This large, continuous alteration footprint indicates a significant hydrothermal system and provides the basis for ongoing drill testing at BSP.

As part of this program, drillhole EX_BRESPO_03 intersected high-grade gold-copper porphyry mineralization from 1,172 metres downhole depth, approximately 1,000 metres vertically below surface at an elevation of -380 metres, on the southeastern flank of the Chelopech mine (Figure 2).

At the time of this news release, EX_BRESPO_03 has returned an interval of 713 metres at an average grade of 2.52 g/t AuEq (1.31 g/t Au and 1.16% Cu; see Table 1) from 1,172 to 1,885 metres downhole. This interval demonstrates strong downhole continuity of gold-copper mineralization over the portion of the system tested to date. The hole remains in progress and has now reached a depth of 2,031 metres downhole, continuing in strongly altered and intensely mineralized intrusive rock.

The mineralization is hosted by a strongly altered porphyritic intrusion and is associated with a high density of quartz-dominated stockworks and sheeted veins, locally resulting in "brain rock"-style replacement textures. Early-stage potassic alteration and quartz veining are overprinted by a chlorite-mica-magnetite-quartz-anhydrite assemblage. Both stages host abundant chalcopyrite-pyrite mineralization, occurring in quartz-sulphide-magnetite veins and as disseminations in the groundmass (Figure 3).

As part of the same program, drillhole EX_BRES_555_02 was designed to test the northern part of the target area from an underground location within the Chelopech mine. Below 1,100 metres, drilling intersected a transition from high-temperature advanced argillic alteration into a more phyllic-type assemblage marked by the presence of paragonitic muscovite. From approximately 1,250 metres depth, the interval becomes strongly silica-flooded, with trace potassic alteration and stockwork quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite-bornite bearing veins. Assay results from this zone returned 95 metres of porphyry-style mineralization grading 0.93 g/t AuEq, comprising 0.43 g/t Au and 0.48% Cu. The hole was stopped before reaching its planned depth due to technical limitations related to drill rig capacity.

EX_BRES_555_02A was designed as deeper extension of EX_BRES_555_02 and is being drilled as a re-entry using a higher-capacity drill rig. At the time of this news release, the hole has reached 1,443 metres downhole, equivalent to approximately -600 metres elevation, and continues to intersect the same prospective geological environment encountered at the end of EX_BRES_555_02. Drilling remains in strongly silicified diorite, locally with weak, patchy chlorite alteration, and cut by a network of anhydrite veins and locally intense quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite veining. Mineralization is characterized by disseminated chalcopyrite and pyrite, with rare bornite-pyrite-clay nests observed in the groundmass. Assay results to date have returned an interval of 37 metres grading 1.19 g/t AuEq (0.53 g/t Au and 0.63% Cu; see Table 1) from 1,357 to 1394 metres downhole.

Drillhole EX_BRESPO_04A, designed to test the eastern part of the target area, has now been completed at 1698.5 metres downhole. The hole ended in phyllic alteration, with no visible evidence of potassic alteration observed. Assay results are pending.

These results confirm the presence of a significant porphyry system immediately southeast of the Chelopech mine, distinguished by relatively high gold-copper grades for porphyry-style mineralization.

The scale of the alteration footprint, the presence of potassic alteration and stockwork veining, and the downhole continuity of mineralization collectively supports the interpretation of a large and vertically extensive porphyry target at BSP. The target remains open and continues to demonstrate strong potential for further expansion. Its proximity to existing Chelopech mine infrastructure highlights its potential to support future mine life extension.

Table 1. Drill intercepts from exploration drilling at the BSP target

HOLEID



EAST



NORTH



RL



AZ



DIP



FROM TO LENGTH AuEq Au Cu (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) EX_BRES_01A 7194 28751 682 340 -60 no significant intervals EX_BRES_03A 6670 28888 688 170 -60 no significant intervals EX_BRES_555_02 6639 30079 558 170 -60 1250 1345 95 0.93 0.43 0.48 including 1321 1333 12 1.67 0.74 0.88 EX_BRES_555_02A



6639



30079



558



170



-60



hole ongoing 1357 1394 37 1.19 0.53 0.63 EX_BRESPO_03

7192

28742

682

310

-72

hole ongoing 1172 1885 713 2.52 1.31 1.16 including 1487 1885 398 3.00 1.48 1.45 EX_BRESPO_04A 8037 29951 704 250 -58 completed / awaiting results



1)AuEq is calculated using the following formula: Au g/t + 1.05 x Cu%, based on a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce and a copper price of US$3.85 per pound. The calculation assumes metallurgical recoveries of 90% for both metals, based on testwork from other porphyry showings within the Chelopech mine camp.

2)Significant intercepts are reported using a minimum downhole width of 20 metres, a maximum internal dilution of 10 metres at a 0.7 g/t AuEq cut-off, whilst including intervals are reported using a minimum downhole width of 10 metres, a maximum internal dilution of 5 metres at a 1.5 g/t AuEq cut-off. No upper cuts were applied.

3)Coordinates are in the Chelopech mine-grid.

4)Hole identified as EX_BRES_555_02A represents downhole extension of EX_BRES_555_02.

5)True widths have not been estimated at this time as there is insufficient drilling to determine the geometry of mineralization.

Next Steps

Preliminary interpretation of logged alteration assemblages and newly received drilling results, together with existing geophysical data, suggests that the footprint of the BSP target is significantly larger than initially anticipated and continues to expand as drilling progresses. To further define the extent of mineralization at BSP, DPM has planned up to 15,000 metres of additional drilling in 2026 to further appraise the target.

In addition to ongoing drilling at BSP, DPM currently has seven additional drill rigs deployed across the Brevene licence area to test multiple target areas (Figure 4). Current work is focused primarily on the Vozdol and Krasta Northeast epithermal targets, as well as the Sharlo Dere porphyry target, located in the northern and northeastern parts of the licence. Since August 2025, DPM has completed a total of 40,000 metres of drilling across the Brevene licence.

In parallel with ongoing exploration activities, DPM continues to progress the technical work required to support conversion of the Brevene exploration licence to a mining concession under the well-defined Bulgarian permitting process. Upon completion of the current phase of exploration work, which ends in September 2026, DPM plans to submit a final report in support of a Commercial Discovery Certificate.

The key milestones in this regulatory process include recognition of a Commercial Discovery; submission of a mining concession application; environmental and other permitting requirements; and ultimately, granting of a concession contract, all of which is subject to regulatory review and approval.

Figure 1. Plan view of the Chelopech area showing deep drill intercepts below -200 mRL, including newly reported holes in bold, and the interpreted footprint of the mineralization. The silica envelope of high-sulphidation (HS) type mineralization domains is projected from mine levels. The projected extent of porphyry related phyllic and potassic alteration zones is estimated from drill core logging and geochemical indicators, including elevated Mo, paragonitic muscovite and high Zr/Ti rations in the phyllic zone, and elevated K/Al and/or magnetite in the potassic zone.





Figure 2. Cross section (6000 E, 300 metres thick) showing the location of the BSP intercepts as well as the Wede Zone Deep ("WZD") prospect, the existing high-grade domains and mine infrastructure.





Figure 3. Images showing (a) the core photos from hole EX_BRESPO_03 between 1,585.1 m to 1,601.6 m downhole depth, (b) close-up views of porphyry style of mineralization from within the interval. (Cpy - chalcopyrite, Py - pyrite, Chl - chlorite, Ay - anhydrite, Se - sericite, Mt - magnetite).





Figure 4. Plan view of the Brevene exploration licence, indicating the location of the BSP target in relation to the Chelopech mine concession as well as additional targets on the Brevene licence.





Sampling, Analysis and QAQC of Exploration Drill Core Samples

Most surface exploration diamond drill holes are collared with PQ size, continued with HQ, and are sometimes finished with NQ and BQ diameters. Underground exploration diamond drill holes are collared with HQ size, continued and finished with NQ. Triple tube core barrels and short runs are used whenever possible to improve recovery. All drill core is cut lengthwise into two halves using a diamond saw; one half is sampled for assaying, and the other half is retained in core trays. The common length for sample intervals within mineralized zones is one metre. Weights of drill core samples range from three to eight kilograms, depending on the size of core, rock type, and recovery. A numbered tag is placed into each sample bag, and the samples are grouped into batches for laboratory submissions.

Drill core samples are shipped to the Company's own exploration laboratory in Bor, Serbia, which is managed by SGS Minerals ("SGS"). SGS is independent of the Company. Quality control samples, comprising certified reference materials, blanks, and field duplicates, are inserted into each batch of samples and locations for crushed duplicates and pulp replicates are specified. All drill core and quality control samples are tabulated on sample submission forms that specify sample preparation procedures and codes for analytical methods. For internal quality control, the laboratory includes its own quality control samples comprising certified reference materials, blanks and pulp duplicates. All quality assurance and quality control ("QAQC") monitoring data are reviewed and signed off by an independent QAQC geologist. Chain of custody records are maintained from sample shipments to the laboratory until analyses are completed and remaining sample materials are returned to the Company. The chain of custody is transferred from the Company to SGS at the laboratory door.

At the SGS Bor laboratory, the submitted drill core samples are dried at 105°C for a minimum of 12 hours, and then jaw crushed to about 80% passing 4 millimetres. Sample preparation duplicates are created by riffle splitting crushed samples on a 1 in 20 basis. Larger samples are riffle split prior to pulverizing, whereas smaller samples are pulverized entirely. Pulverizing specifications are 90% passing 75 microns. Gold analyses are done using a conventional 50-gram fire assay and atomic absorption spectrometry ("AAS") finish. Multi-element analyses for 49 elements, including Ag, Cu, Mo, As, Bi, Pb, Sb, and Zn, are done using a four-acid digestion and an ICP-MS finish. Samples returning over 10 ppm for Ag and 1% for Cu, Pb and Zn are re-analyzed using high grade methods with AAS. Sulphur is analyzed using an Eltra Analyzer equipped with an induction furnace.

Technical Information

Ross Overall, Director, Corporate Technical Services of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, and Stefan Metodiev, General Manager, Exploration Department have reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release. Mr. Overall has verified the accuracy of the information presented in this disclosure. This included verification to ensure all results reported in the disclosure have passed QAQC protocols, drill core inspection and review of assay data with geology, alteration and mineralization logging data. No limitations were imposed on Mr. Overall's verification process.

About DPM Metals Inc.

DPM Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Ecuador. Our strategic objective is to become a mid-tier precious metals company, which is based on sustainable, responsible and efficient gold production from our portfolio, the development of quality assets, and maintaining a strong financial position to support growth in mineral reserves and production through disciplined strategic transactions. This strategy creates a platform for robust growth to deliver above-average returns for our shareholders. DPM trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM) and the Australian Securities Exchange (symbol: DPM).

For further information please contact:

Jennifer Cameron

Director, Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 219-6177

jcameron@dpmmetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward looking statements" or "forward looking information" (collectively, "Forward Looking Statements") that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward Looking Statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "outlook", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or that state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms or similar expressions. The Forward Looking Statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the Company's strategic objective and associated returns to shareholders, including DPM's strategy to become a mid-tier precious metals Company; anticipated future exploration activities at Chelopech and the exploration and development of the BSP prospect; the ability to extend the life of mine at Chelopech; production, processing and recoveries forecasts; expected financial, cost and other economic metrics; future investment decisions with respect to the exploration of the BSP prospect; success of exploration activities, the price of gold and copper, and other commodities; conversion of the Brevene exploration license to a mining concession, key milestones in the regulatory approval process, and the receipt of all applicable approvals in respect thereof. Forward Looking Statements are based on certain key assumptions and the opinions and estimates of management and the QPs, as of the date such statements are made, and they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any other future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward Looking Statements. In addition to factors already discussed in this news release, such factors include, among others, fluctuations in metal prices and foreign exchange rates; risks arising from the current economic environment and the impact on operating costs and other financial metrics, including risks of recession; the speculative nature of mineral exploration, development and production, including changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration results; changes in tax, tariff, and royalty regimes in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates, sells it concentrates. or which are otherwise applicable to the Company's business, operations, or financial condition; possible inaccurate estimates relating to future production, operating costs and other costs for operations; possible variations in grade and recovery rates; inherent uncertainties in respect of conclusions of economic evaluations, economic studies and mine plans; the Company's dependence on continually developing, replacing and expanding its mineral reserves; the ability of the Company to extend the Chelopech mine life; risks related to the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, that quantities or grades of reserves will be diminished, and that resources may not be converted to reserves; risks related to the financial results of operations, changes in interest rates, and the Company's ability to finance its operations; the impact of global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows; uncertainties inherent with conducting business in foreign jurisdictions where corruption, civil unrest, political instability and uncertainties with the rule of law may impact the Company's activities; the effects of international economic and trade sanctions; accidents, labour disputes and other risks inherent to the mining industry; failure to achieve certain cost savings; risks related to the Company's ability to manage environmental and social matters, including risks and obligations related to closure of the Company's mining properties; risks related to climate change, including extreme weather events, resource shortages, emerging policies and increased regulations relating to related to greenhouse gas emission levels, energy efficiency and reporting of risks; the commencement, continuation or escalation of geopolitical crises and armed conflicts, including Iran and the broader Middle East region, and their direct and indirect effects on the operations of DPM; opposition by social and non-governmental organizations to mining projects; uncertainties with respect to realizing the anticipated benefits from the development of the Company's exploration and development projects; cyber-attacks and other cybersecurity risks; competition in the mining industry; claims or litigation; limitations on insurance coverage; changes in laws and regulations applicable to the Company and its business operations, and judicial interpretations thereof; the Company's ability to successfully obtain all necessary permits and other approvals required to conduct its operations; employee relations, including unionized and non-union employees, and the Company's ability to retain key personnel and attract other highly skilled employees; unanticipated title disputes; volatility in the price of the common shares of the Company; potential dilution to the common shares of the Company; damage to the Company's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Company's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; risks related to holding assets in foreign jurisdictions; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in any other documents (including without limitation the Company's most recent Annual Information Form) filed from time to time with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader has been cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors which may have been used. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward Looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that Forward Looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company's Forward-Looking Statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date hereof. Unless required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update Forward Looking Statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Forward Looking Statements.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24ab5957-a8f8-4882-b169-c53fece0bc29

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd9c4fe5-afca-45a9-aa23-eb264b8c5f08

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97d33a33-7563-48a4-ba0d-40845984b253

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4bf0fe0-8f99-4439-92e9-a9271cf48792