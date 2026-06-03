Shopping centre sales pushed Birmingham retail investments to a 10-year high, according to data from CoStar, a global leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the property markets.

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Birmingham Posted Highest Retail Investment Volumes Since 2016

The rolling 12-month average quarterly volume reached £202 million to the end of Q1, double the five-year annual average.

"The pricing and scale of acquisitions reflect confidence in Birmingham's position as a core retail destination, supported by strong footfall, a diverse occupier mix and continued inward investment into the city centre," said Giles Tebbitts, director of market analytics at CoStar Europe. "For institutional capital, these assets offer secure income and long-term repositioning potential, particularly as consumer behaviour stabilises and experiential retail continues to anchor destination schemes."

The 1.4 million sq ft Merry Hill shopping centre is now more than 96% let, with footfall rebounding to 15 million in 2025 and sales rising 4.3% year-on-year. A £125 million investment programme has reshaped the asset, delivering over 300,000 sq ft of new and upgraded space, including leisure operators and new retail concepts.

"Investor sentiment has softened following the escalation of the Iran conflict, increasing caution in capital markets, with some investors pausing deployment or repricing risk," said Tebbitts. "Transactional activity has become more selective and pricing momentum has stabilised, contrasting with the stronger recovery seen in the months leading up to the conflict."

The full analysis can be found here.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.costargroup.com.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a global leader in commercial real estate information, analytics, online marketplaces, and 3D digital twin technology. Founded in 1986, CoStar Group is dedicated to digitizing the world's real estate, empowering all people to discover properties, insights, and connections that improve their businesses and lives.

CoStar Group's major brands include CoStar, a leading global provider of commercial real estate data, analytics, and news; LoopNet, the most trafficked commercial real estate marketplace; Apartments.com, the leading platform for apartment rentals; Homes.com, the fastest-growing residential real estate marketplace; and Domain, one of Australia's leading property marketplaces. CoStar Group's industry-leading brands also include Matterport, a leading spatial data company whose platform turns buildings into data to make every space more valuable and accessible; STR, a global leader in hospitality data and benchmarking; Ten-X, an online platform for commercial real estate auctions and negotiated bids; and OnTheMarket, a leading residential property portal in the United Kingdom.

CoStar Group's websites attracted over 131 million average monthly unique visitors in the first quarter of 2026, serving clients around the world. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CoStar Group is committed to transforming the real estate industry through innovative technology and comprehensive market intelligence. From time to time, we plan to utilize our corporate website as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit CoStarGroup.com.

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Contacts:

Karolina Capova

Senior Media Relations Specialist

kcapova@costar.com