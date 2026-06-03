Classover Holdings Inc.: KIDZ AI Enters Strategic Collaboration With XuanYuan Technology to Expand AI Education Into Physical, Agent-Powered Learning Environments

Collaboration to Explore AI Companion Robotics, Smart Camera Technologies and Customizable AI Agents for K-12 Education, Robotics Labs, After-School Programs, Summer Camps and Family Learning Environments in North America

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / KIDZ AI Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ) ("KIDZ" or the "Company"),a leading provider of live online learning and AI-powered education solutions, today announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Shenzhen XuanYuan Technology Co., Ltd. ("XuanYuan Technology"), a developer of AI companion robotics, smart camera technologies, and AI Agent interactive platforms.

The strategic collaboration is aimed at exploring how AI-powered companion robotics, intelligent hardware, and customizable AI Agents can support the next stage of AI-native education across the North American market. Through the collaboration, the companies intend to evaluate the development, localization, and real-world application of physical, agent-powered learning environments for students, educators, and families.

KIDZ believes the next evolution of AI education will extend beyond screen-based instruction and digital content into more physical, interactive, and intelligent learning environments. By combining AI Agents with companion robotics, smart cameras, and hands-on educational experiences, the Company intends to explore how students can learn through real-time conversation, observation, building, storytelling, experimentation, and direct interaction with intelligent systems.

The collaboration will seek to focus on three core areas: AI companion robotics for STEM and project-based learning; AI-powered smart cameras for visual recognition and real-world interaction; and customizable AI Agent systems for personalized, role-based learning experiences. These areas are expected to support potential applications across classrooms, robotics labs, after-school programs, summer camps, offline learning centers, and family learning environments.

As part of the collaboration, KIDZ and XuanYuan Technology plan to explore AI companion robotics applications that may allow students to interact with AI-powered learning assistants, engage with role-based AI characters, participate in guided robotics activities, and experience project-based STEM learning in more tangible and immersive ways. These experiences are intended to help students move from passive learning to active participation, where they can ask questions, build projects, test ideas, and interact with intelligent systems in real time.

The companies also plan to evaluate AI-powered smart camera technologies for educational use cases, including visual recognition-based learning, AI-assisted multilingual instruction, real-world observation activities, outdoor exploration learning, interactive Q&A, and discovery-based learning experiences. These applications are designed to connect classroom instruction with the physical world and create more engaging pathways for students to explore science, technology, engineering, and artificial intelligence.

Through the collaboration, KIDZ expects to contribute its experience in K-12 education, curriculum development, North American market access, offline learning deployment, and student engagement. XuanYuan Technology is expected to contribute its capabilities in AI companion robotics, multimodal interaction, smart camera systems, AI Agent platforms, and intelligent educational hardware.

"We believe the next major shift in AI education will be the movement from screen-based learning to physical, interactive, and agent-powered learning environments," said Stephanie Luo, Chief Executive Officer of KIDZ. "By exploring AI companion robotics, smart cameras, and customizable AI Agents with XuanYuan Technology, we are evaluating how KIDZ can bring AI learning into the physical world - where students can build, ask, observe, experiment, and interact in real time."

Luo continued, "Our goal is not simply to introduce new devices into classrooms. We are exploring how intelligent hardware and AI Agents can become part of a broader AI-native learning ecosystem that supports creativity, curiosity, STEM exploration, multilingual interaction, and personalized engagement for students and families."

Initial collaboration efforts are expected to focus on product localization, classroom and robotics-lab demonstrations, potential pilot use cases, and offline AI interactive experience spaces within North American education and family learning environments. These initiatives are intended to help the companies evaluate user engagement, refine product-market fit, and assess the potential for future educational and commercial applications.

KIDZ believes the collaboration further supports its broader strategy of building an AI-native education ecosystem that integrates live instruction, AI Agents, robotics, intelligent hardware, educational content, and experiential learning opportunities. The Company expects to continue evaluating opportunities that can expand its role in next-generation education infrastructure and help students engage with emerging technologies in practical, hands-on, and meaningful ways.

About XuanYuan Technology Co., Ltd.

XuanYuan Technology Co., Ltd. is a technology company focused on AI companion robotics, AI educational hardware, smart camera technologies, and AI Agent interaction systems for children and family environments. Its ecosystem includes multimodal AI companion robots, AI-powered smart cameras, and customizable AI Agent platforms designed to support interactive experiences across education, entertainment, storytelling, and family learning scenarios.

About KIDZ AI

KIDZ AI Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ)(NASDAQ:KIDZW), formerly known as Classover Holdings, Inc., is an AI-driven education technology company transforming live teaching experience into proprietary AI-powered learning systems. By integrating artificial intelligence, AI agents, and robotics, KIDZ AI is building global education infrastructure designed to make learning outcomes measurable, verifiable, and accessible across borders. The Company is strategically expanding into AI compute infrastructure, GPU cloud platforms, and data center ecosystems.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on KIDZ AI's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of KIDZ AI's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of KIDZ AI's control including, but not limited to: KIDZ and XuanYuan Technology entering into binding agreements relating to the strategic collaboration and achieving the desired benefits from such collaboration; KIDZ AI's ability to execute its business model, including obtaining market acceptance of its products and services; KIDZ AI's financial and business performance, including financial projections and business metrics and any underlying assumptions thereunder; KIDZ AI's ability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq; changes in KIDZ AI's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; KIDZ AI's ability to attract and retain a large number of customers; KIDZ AI's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; KIDZ AI's ability to attract and retain key personnel; KIDZ AI's expectations regarding its ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that KIDZ AI may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; the risk that the price of any crypto asset, many of which have historically been subject to dramatic price fluctuations and are highly volatile, could fall substantially negatively impacting KIDZ AI's financial condition and results of operations; regulatory changes related to crypto assets; and fluctuations in the price of crypto assets. These risks and uncertainties also include those risks and uncertainties indicated in KIDZ AI's filings with the SEC. KIDZ AI's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by KIDZ AI in this press release is based only on information currently available to KIDZ AI and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. KIDZ AI undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

CONTACT:

KIDZ AI Inc.

ir@kidzai.com

800-345-9588

SOURCE: KIDZ AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/kidz-ai-enters-strategic-collaboration-with-xuanyuan-technology-t-1172909