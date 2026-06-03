

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies extended losses in the past 24 hours as massive ETF flows and the worsening geopolitical situation in the Middle East triggered a massive liquidation cascade. The negative sentiment created by Strategy Inc's Bitcoin sales as well as a large Mt. Gox wallet transfer continued to impact sentiment negatively. Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has slipped almost 3 percent while Bitcoin has dropped to a low of $65,404 in the past 24 hours.



The negative sentiment resulted in crypto liquidations increasing heavily during the past 24 hours. Data for the past 24 hours from Coinglass shows crypto liquidations, i.e. the forced closure of a trader's leveraged position by an exchange or lending protocol for insufficient funds (margin or collateral) to cover potential losses, rising to $1.76 billion from $795 million a day earlier. Long positions liquidated increased to $1.53 billion from $681 million a day earlier. Short positions liquidated stood at $229 million versus $113 million a day earlier.



The decline in cryptocurrencies comes amidst a 1-percent spike in crude oil prices, a half a percent decline in gold prices, a hardening in bond yields and an uptick in the Dollar Index.



Amidst the jump in crypto liquidations, overall crypto market capitalization declined 2.9 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.32 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume however increased 31 percent to $147 billion. Around 20 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas more than 55 are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 3.3 percent lower at $67,109.78. The current price is around 47 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has lost 11.4 percent in the past week and 23.3 percent on a year-to-date basis.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows rising to $519 million on Tuesday from $484 million on Monday and $125 million on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with net outflows of $389 million. Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust (MSBT) however recorded net inflows of $15 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 14th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com, and is positioned between Meta Platforms ranked 13th and Micron Technology ranked 15th.



Ethereum (ETH) slipped 4.7 percent overnight as it traded at $1,881.42. The leading alternate coin is trading 62 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $1,980.56 and $1,815.82.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows increasing to $90 million on Tuesday from $45 million on Monday and $18 million on Friday. With outflows of $44 million, iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) accounted for the highest outflows.



Ethereum has slipped 12 notches to the 97th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) plunged 5.3 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $642.10. BNB is trading 53 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



5th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency erased 1.8 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.24, around 68 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) decreased 4.9 percent overnight to $75.30. SOL's current price is around 74 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025. Solana ETF products in the U.S. witnessed inflows of $7 million on Tuesday versus nil inflows on Monday.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall slipped 2.5 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3320. The trading price is 25 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) however gained 1.5 percent in the past 24 hours. HYPE is trading at $72.52, around 4 percent below the all-time high of $64.59 recorded on May 26, 2026. Hyperliquid ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $3 million on Tuesday and $1 million on Monday.



Memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) ranked 10th overall lost 4.8 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0941. DOGE is trading 87 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



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