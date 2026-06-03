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WKN: A2ACKK | ISIN: NL0011585146 | Ticker-Symbol: 2FE
Xetra
03.06.26 | 14:08
301,70 Euro
-0,95 % -2,90
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EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
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FERRARI NV Chart 1 Jahr
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301,80301,9014:24
298,90299,0012:41
PR Newswire
03.06.2026 14:06 Uhr
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SKINCEUTICALS BECOMES OFFICIAL SKINCARE PARTNER OF SCUDERIA FERRARI HP

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCeuticals, the #1 medical aesthetic skincare brand worldwide, is embarking on a new track, becoming an Official Partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP, the iconic Formula 1 racing team. Marking Scuderia Ferrari HP's first-ever skincare partnership, the multi-year partnership will bring together two brands united by a shared commitment to performance, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Founded on decades of antioxidant research, SkinCeuticals has established itself as the #1 global force in medical aesthetic skincare. With clinical expertise, SkinCeuticals offers solutions that seamlessly integrate with the most advanced aesthetic procedures to transform skin and protect professional results. This partnership brings together two pioneers in their respective fields - the engineering expertise of Scuderia Ferrari HP and SkinCeuticals' skincare science - as high-stakes environments demand precision at every level.

"We are proud to partner with Scuderia Ferrari HP, an icon of performance and one of the most globally influential brands in the world. This partnership marks an exciting moment for SkinCeuticals as we expand the brand into new cultural spaces that reflect the values we've always stood for - medical optimization, cutting-edge innovation, and the beauty of high performance," said Julien Chardon, Global Brand President of SkinCeuticals.

This comprehensive initiative will debut through a global campaign that follows the Formula 1 season, reaching performance-driven skincare enthusiasts and Scuderia Ferrari HP fans across every major platform. Throughout the multi-year campaign, SkinCeuticals will bring this partnership to life through high-impact storytelling, premium hospitality experiences, and exclusive onsite activations at select Grand Prix races worldwide, bringing the brand's product and clinical identity to the world of F1.

"We are proud to welcome SkinCeuticals as the Official Skincare Partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP," said Lorenzo Giorgetti, Chief Racing Revenues Officer at Scuderia Ferrari HP. "As our first partnership in the skincare category, this collaboration further elevates the Scuderia Ferrari HP guest experience through a partner that shares our commitment to innovation, the pursuit of excellence, and delivering premium experiences for our global community. We look forward to bringing the partnership to life throughout the racing season."

Together, SkinCeuticals and Scuderia Ferrari HP share a belief that peak performance is driven by continuous innovation, discipline, and evolution. This shared mindset will fuel elevated skincare experiences, global activations, and impactful brand moments both on and off the track. Discover more about SkinCeuticals by visiting SkinCeuticals.com and at select clinics globally.

ABOUT SKINCEUTICALS
Founded on groundbreaking antioxidant research, SkinCeuticals has established itself as the leading force in medical aesthetic skincare worldwide. Our expertise lies in science-backed products that offer transformative solutions, seamlessly integrating with the most advanced cosmetic procedures to enhance skin's appearance and protect professional results. SkinCeuticals is the trusted choice for over 12,000 dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and medical aesthetic professionals worldwide. Available in 42 countries, the brand is distributed exclusively in the most advanced clinics, SkinCeuticals flagship stores, high-impact travel retail counters and on SkinCeuticals.com.

SKINCEUTICALS' INTEGRATED SKINCARE APPROACH
SkinCeuticals is a pioneer in integrated skincare, with core expertise rooted in science-backed formulations that deliver transformative results. Designed to work seamlessly alongside advanced cosmetic procedures, the brand enhances skin's appearance while helping to protect and extend professional results. Recognized as the world's #1 medical aesthetic skincare brand, SkinCeuticals sits at the forefront of skincare science, developing high-performance products that complement even the most advanced in-office treatments.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2992802/SkinCeuticals_Red_Bottle.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2992801/Skinceuticals_Ferrari_Official_Partner_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skinceuticals-becomes-official-skincare-partner-of-scuderia-ferrari-hp-302789034.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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